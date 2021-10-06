Danna Paola clears up rumors about mistreatment of her boyfriend | Instagram

The singer Mexican Danna Paola sent a strong message against the publication of a famous entertainment magazine in which they claim that she is mistreated, also pointing out that they underestimate her intelligence and strength as a woman.

Just a few hours ago, Danna Paola shared a message on her official Instagram account in which she rejected the publication, a famous entertainment magazine was made that claimed it was battered on the part of his current sentimental partner, Alex Hoyer.

In this way, before her millions of fans, the “Sodio” interpreter launched a strong comment in which she assured that the media underestimated her “courage” and “strength”, since she does not allow herself to be mistreated by anyone.

What worries me is that the tabloid media, such as this magazine, continue to underestimate the courage and strength of a woman in her copies … I did not allow myself to be mistreated by a boyfriend or by anyone, “she wrote in the message.

In this sense, the actress also uploaded another message in which she assured that the publication continues to spread machismo in which they underestimate her intelligence and strength as a woman.

Let’s avoid continuing to spread machismo by buying these types of magazines, and with a note of bad taste underestimate my intelligence and my strength as a woman, “she explained.

As expected, before this, his fans expressed their support and thanked him for taking a few minutes to clarify the situation.

And it is that they showed their concern after the publication made by a famous magazine of shows with national circulation.

During the morning of this Tuesday a note was published in which he assured that a person close to Danna Paola confessed that his courtship with Alex Hoyer was not going well.

This is how the publication detailed that the singer was taking advantage of his courtship with Danna Paola to resume his career as a singer and also allegedly had certain attitudes that put her family on alert.

On the other hand, a few years ago, the singer had a courtship with the Mexican actor Eleazar Gómez, who on more than one occasion had slowed her down.

In fact, the actor was found in detention for several months after being charged with the crime of attempted fem1cide.

And now it seems that things have changed, because Danna has proven to be a much stronger woman who does not leave herself so easy, and is also an example to follow.