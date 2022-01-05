Danna Paola collaborates with Fendi, the result is spectacular | AP

The singer Danna Paola has become a model, which is why important brands such as Fendi They collaborate with her and as a result we have impressive photo shoots, like the one she shared on her official Instagram account.

The session in which the famous interpreter of “Mala Fama” and “Nada” appeared was to give exciting news about this new collaboration and it will become the first ambassador of Fendi in Mexico.

As a sample of it Danna Paola He decided to share a beautiful photograph showing his beauty with a piece of the brand, this has a design that despite being simple stands out immediately.

The design of the dress It is tight, although the skirt is a bit loose, it has a high neck and long sleeves, in addition to having a print of the brand itself throughout the dress, as is often the case with most of the garments it launches on the market.

Danna Paola became a celebrity since she was a child | Instagram dannapaola

To finish wearing this garment, the singer, model and actress was wearing a pair of camel-colored ankle boots with a round toe that highlight not only her legs as she stylizes them, the same happens with her garment, she also carried a colored handbag black.

The actress Danna Paola who played Lucrecia in Elite, the famous Spanish Netflix series, was posing seated in a round beige armchair, the place where the Mexican singer was was surrounded by glamor with long curtains that covered the walls.

Proud to announce that I will be the first Fendi ambassador in Mexico, “commented Danna Paola.

He shared this publication on December 13, 2021, already having 786,065 red hearts in addition to more than three thousand comments, where his friends and obviously his fans too, were the ones who were most happy with the news.

His friend Alejandro Speitzer and Vogue Magazine commented on his publication with a heart each, surely they did not have to say anything else, the same happened with Diego Boneta and Galilea Montio, they simply shared emojis of hands clapping.

You are so wonderful Danna Paola I love you “,” Mexico is so lucky to have love “,” Incredible woman, a total goddess, beautiful hits “, commented her fans.

Danna Paola is currently 26 years old, surprisingly, she started her career when she was just a girl in 1999 as an actress in terms of singing, she released her first album at the age of 6 and to this day there is no day that her popularity has decreased by one. little bit.