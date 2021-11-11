Danna Paola could star in the Gloria Trevi bioseries | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Danna Paola could interpret the stage of her adult life leaving the people who perform casting for her childhood and adolescence, something that has undoubtedly surprised many people.

The truth is that there are many artists who already have their bioseries: Luis Miguel, José José, Selena Quintanilla and Alejandra Guzmán are just some of them.

Now it is the turn of Gloria Trevi, who is already preparing a series based on the most relevant events of his life and his artistic career.

The project is in charge of the producer Carla Estrada, and the interpreter of You did not want to hurt me wants Danna Paola to be the one to interpret her in her bioseries, which will be released on February 15, 2022.

And it is that today Danna Paola is one of the Mexican celebrities with the greatest international fame and it is thanks to the fact that she got involved in soap operas from a very young age, the singer managed to star in the Spanish series Elite, establishing herself as one of the most successful youth artists in the world. moment globally.

For this reason, it is said that Gloria is extremely interested in Danna being the one who stars in the series based on her personal life, since she sings, dances, composes, acts and has international fame.

Recently the name of Aracely Arámbula sounded, but it is false; who they want in the project is Danna Paola, even the executives are already in talks with her. She is her first choice for the character because she is a complete artist: she dances, sings, composes, acts, she is in the best moment of her career and she has many fans ”, revealed a source in the middle.

However, the production of the series is also doing face-to-face castings to find the ideal cast for the project, since several actresses will play Gloria.

Well, we are looking for girls who have energy, who have desire, who have all that apparatus that Gloria has: that she is sad, that she is happy, that she is good, that she is dedicated. In the first cut we are seeing them stop and have a presence that catches our attention “.

The bioseries, as we mentioned, is already in the middle of its pre-production and for this reason Carla Estrada revealed some details about what her plans are for this project, in which she wants people from the general public to be encouraged to show their talent and do casting , but neither does it rule out the option of celebrities being part of the cast.

This is how on October 28 the first in-person stage of the casting began at the Televisa San Ángel studios.

It was also commented that the participation that Gloria Trevi has had in decision-making within the production, both in the story, in the project stages and in the search for the actors, has been extremely large.

For this reason, the singer, despite preparing a new musical tour, which will begin in January next year, has taken the time to supervise all those details.