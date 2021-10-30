Danna Paola is compared with Eiza González, they say they are the same | Instagram

Thousands of people have recently compared the famous singer Danna Paola with actress Ester Exposito and Eiza Gonzalez, and as usual, she does not shut up what she does not like, so she explodes against hate.

The actress It has been seen on social networks with a vastly different appearance, now they point out that it “wants to resemble” others.

Unfortunately, the one who does not stop receiving a great wave of hatred and negative comments for her physical appearance is Danna Paola.

And it is that a couple of days ago, the young singer who appeared in the series “Elite” caused a stir on TikTok when she posed with a charming black dress with transparencies.

As you may recall, almost two and a half years ago Mexicans began to make fun of the actress’s appearance and even some people openly said that “she was fat” or that “she had taken to drinking,” which is why she seemed to be too swollen or too swollen. careless.

After all the teasing Danna Paola received, the young woman who started her career on Televisa making children’s soap operas began to drastically change her image.

Suddenly she said goodbye to her curves and began to have a much leaner and of course slimmer body.

However, it was right there when the comparisons and comments regarding her body, face and outfits began.

Many people even said that he wanted to look like Ester Exposito, others now assure that he looks more and more like Eiza González.

Why doesn’t Danna look like Danna anymore? ”,“ Danna disguised herself as Ester Exposito ”,“ Now you’re Eiza González ”,“ I feel like you always want to look like Ariana Grande ”, wrote some users.

As you can see, many of the comments focused on the slim appearance of the “Oye Pablo” interpreter, as they mention that the comments apparently had an impact on her mental health.

While others mentioned that the Mexican singer is simply becoming a copy.

It should be noted that the young woman has always faced many negative comments from the press, the media, presenters and now by users of social networks.

However, the beautiful singer did not remain silent and in a comment on the same platform, she went out to defend herself from those who attacked her.