Danna Paola receives mistreatment from her new partner, they say | Instagram

They have recently revealed that the famous singer Mexican Danna Paola is possibly going through a bad time, as they assure that she is repeating the pattern and that she receives certain mistreatment and abuse on the part of his new couple.

As you may remember, at the end of last year it was announced that Danna Paola was dating the singer Alex Hoyer, 24 years old.

And now, a person close to her revealed that their relationship continues, however, that he is not very liked by the relatives of the also actress, since apparently he does not treat her well and supposedly wants to hang on to his fame because he is up to he is getting involved in his music.

In addition, he revealed about the problem that Danna Paola had recently with his former managers, which derived from an alleged fraud that they did to him and that they expressed their opinion about his courtship, which upset him a lot.

This is how she revealed that she is extremely in love and of course excited, however, I emphasize that he does not seem to be such a good boy.

I learned that many of his closest friends and some relatives, like his father, don Juanjo, do not have a good perception of him, they say that he does not treat her so well and they even call him an upstart and opportunist, they say he wants to hang up of his fame ”.

Everything seems to indicate that he participated in La voz (2014) with Ricky Martin’s team and then released as three original songs that were not the greatest hits and his most important project was the Nickelodeon telenovela Kally’s Mashup (2017), which he starred in, without However, he has failed to stand out among the entertainment world.

Only in networks is it evident that she is much more successful, for example, Alex barely has a million followers and Danna has more than 30 million; that in the long run, weighs ”.

That is why he assures that he is taking advantage of his fame, because a man who lives in the shadow of his wife will never be happy.

Apart from that, she also revealed that she is an extremely jealous and insecure person, since as they are not together all the time she fears that someone else will fall in love with her.

In fact, he comments that he has already started to get involved in his music, so this could lead to a decline in his successful career in the music industry.