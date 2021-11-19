Danna Paola paraded on the carpet of the Latin Grammy 2021 with what appears to be a tribute to one of the famous series in which he participated; that is to say, The Plush Family and an apple green micro-dress with appliqués of what appears to be a very thin shag or fringes.

At the gala you can see Danna with a nice outfit on the red carpet Rolling Stone. In the images he published through his social networks they already have thousand 564 likes and hundreds of comments in which you applaud its beauty. Nella, Ozuna, Paula Arenas, Danna Paola and C. Tangana will also have their own special moment with their performances.

Related news

The event will take place this November 18th and it will be broadcast through Univision starting at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico). In addition, during the night there will be exclusive presentations of the Banda El Recodo from Cruz Lizárraga, 50 caliber, The Rolling Band El Limón by René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales.

Here is the PHOTO that caused a stir on social networks:

Danna Paola and her new look PHOTO IG dannapaola

Danna Paola and her new look PHOTO IG dannapaola

Danna Paola turns on the ALARMS due to her physical condition; Extreme thinness

The beloved actress and singer Danna Paola has some of the most loyal fans of the entertainment industry, who follow in her footsteps and take care of her at all times. That is why his recent publications on social networks generate concern among his fans due to his figure that every time looks thinner.

This is not the first time that the physical state of the Mexican causes concern, because in the past he was questioned for the same, but also for having extra kilos.

As a result of that, Danna Paola started a diet that made her lose weight, although she is looking thinner, as shown by her social media posts.

The controversy has increased since the singer posted images from The Vegas, Nevada, where it is shown in various poses and leaving the uncovered her abdomen.

Before these photographs, netizens could not resist and commented on the thinness that the model also presents. “You’re getting thinner every day, are you sure you’re okay?” Asked a user. While other followers made comments along the same lines: “I am worried about the same thing”; “It does not look healthy at all”; She was very cute. But it’s too thin and it doesn’t look good, “they said.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs