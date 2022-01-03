Danna Paola in the style of Eiza González welcomes the new year | Instagram

To close new Year With a flourish the singer Danna Paola shared a publication where she welcomed 2022, curiously she wore a similar look to the also Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez.

Without a doubt the singer and actress Danna Paola She decided to surprise her fans before the end of the year, undergoing a makeover with which she definitely stole some sighs, only with a great coincidence, as she looked like the protagonist of “Lola Once Upon a Time”.

In his four photographs it is inevitable not to see the resemblance to González, which without putting it into discussion is quite similar, the protagonist of the telenovela “Dare to Dream” was wearing a warm look, a blue turtleneck top, a plush sweater red as well as her brown skirt.

Her hair was worn down with a pompadour in some of the photos her face was covered a little by the perspective with which it was taken and thanks to the weight loss she looks even more similar to Eiza, in the last image we see again the beautiful smile from Danna Paola.

Danna Paola was excited to get her hair back to its natural shade and to start the year 2022 | Instagram dannapaola

A day ago he shared these images where we also saw a luminous advertisement that said “Happy New Year” with cursive letters.

For a couple of days the interpreter of “Mundo de Caramelo” shared a publication where she proudly revealed her new look change, returning to her natural hair tone, dark brown, in addition to appearing with an impressive length.

Immediately his publication of 4 days ago became a trend like any other news that we share on his social networks, his fans and other Internet users quickly found a strong resemblance to Eiza González.

This is because they both have certain similar features, both Danna Paola like Eiza they are thin, thick-lipped, big red and a little ragged, so in some of their photographs they look very similar.

Some wanted to affirm that the actress, 26 years old and 1.60 centimeters tall, wanted to “copy” the look of Eiza, 31 years old and 1.73 centimeters tall, something curious, since the natural tone of their hair is the same same.