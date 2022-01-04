Danna Paola wore a mesh dress with rhinestones in Kaprichosa | Instagram

Continuously the outfits that Danna Paola presents in her official videos or simply in her day to day leave her followers impressed, such as the beautiful fishnet dress with rhinestones that she used for her most recent video Kaprichosa.

Since Danna Paola She became famous and spread her wings to other countries to work, such as Spain where she recorded the famous Netflix series called Elite that has already launched a new season, it has not stopped reaping success after success.

This official video was released 10 days ago on her YouTube channel, at the moment it already has 830,384 views and 2,039 comments, despite the fact that this single is not one of the best known (at the moment) of the Mexican singer, it has important elements in the scenes.

It may interest you: Mhoni Vidente reveals which celebrities will become parents

One of them are the outfits with which the interpreter of “Mala Fama” appears, especially a dress made with only striking stones that intersect each other, forming a network that goes horizontally, exposing their interiors, immediately you we share the video.

This video has a duration of 3:31 minutes, but the feeling of seeing Danna Paola again look impressive and especially beautiful with her clothes will last a long time, even some of her fans could come up with ideas for outfits in the future.

Apparently in his Instagram account he did not promote this New single, surely several of his fans did not realize this launch, although it would be something strange since these tend to become a trend right away.

In this video Danna Paola She was still wearing her blonde look, before the end of the year she decided to go from blonde to brunette and also wear some extensions to show off her chocolate look.

Currently the star of “Dare to Dream” has 33 million followers on his official Instagram account, not every Mexican star has achieved this amount of followers, although Kimberly Loaiza is very close to reaching it with 32.8 million respectively.

Danna Paola’s style has been compared to Eiza González

Since she decided to start the year 2022 with a new look, some fans of hers have been excited to see her again with her natural hair color.

Inevitably, other Internet users immediately took advantage of this change to make some comparisons, the most obvious was with Eiza González, especially because they are both thin, for a long time Danna Paola has been losing weight, highlighting her features even more.