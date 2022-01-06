Few superhero series have gotten the attention and praise that Daredevil garnered – 93%, from Netflix, which had three seasons before being canceled by the company. The showrunner of the first season was Steven S. DeKnight, who afterwards has not had so much luck, as he was in charge of Titans of the Pacific: The Insurrection – 45%, which was a failure at the box office and received negative reviews for not being at the height of the first delivery; and later he was responsible for The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%, a show based on the Mark Millar comics, canceled after the disappointing first season.

You may also like: Ben Affleck seems to confirm that he will stop being Batman after the Flash

However, DeKnight is not giving up and recently told a fan on Twitter that he is interested in directing a Superman movie. The superhero has had several versions, but the most recent one is the one played by Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, The Agent of CIPOL – 67%), who is part of the Universe DC Extended (DCEU), who we last saw in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. DeKnight was tagged by a Twitter user who wrote, “I would love to see Steven DeKnight make a Superman movie,” and the director replied:

He also wants to.

So would he. https://t.co/JinOuJkmQi – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 3, 2022

Also read: The Flash: confirm return of Michael Shannon and Antje Traue as Zod and Faora

He was then asked if he had an idea about what he would like to do with his Superman movie and he replied:

I love Brainiac. But there are many ways to approach it.

Love Brainiac. But so many great ways to go. https://t.co/jAZ70gVDe8 – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 3, 2022

Later, his responses made headlines on The Direct, and upon seeing it DeKnight ironically replied the following:

I must say that I am also interested in someone giving me $ 200 million without any commitment and see if that gains ground.

I should put it out there that I’m also interested in someone giving me 200 million dollars with no strings attached and see if that gets traction. https://t.co/5FcHCbq3vW – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 4, 2022

Perhaps you are aware that it is not very likely that you will have that opportunity due to the failures of your latest productions, or you know that there is no official information that Warner Bros. are working on a project that includes Superman.

For its part, Henry cavill has moved on after playing Superman. In addition to starring in The Witcher series – 100%, has appeared in successful films such as Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98% and Enola Holmes – 95%. However, she has not given up hope of returning to the role, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter conducted last year, she said she wants to explore more of the character’s emotions:

I still have a lot of stories to do as Superman, and I would love the opportunity. Zod’s murder gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterwards is something that I think was not originally in the script, but he wanted to show the pain that he was going through. I did much more emotional scenes that were not chosen; there were tears. He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. That is the choice he made at the time, and he will never do it again.

Who knows when we’ll see a new Superman movie, maybe the rumor is true and Warner Bros. wants to ditch the Man of Steel and replace him with Supergirl in The Flash. We will have to wait to find out.

Don’t leave without reading: It seems that Michael Keaton will replace Ben Affleck as Batman in the DCEU

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');