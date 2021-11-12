These are generous times for fans of Marvel superheroes. The studio in charge of making films did not have the opportunity to present adventures in 2020, that is why this year they are taking advantage of it to share the largest number of projects. Via a public appearance at London Comic-Con (via Comicbook), David hayter, a screenwriter and voice actor who worked on Fox’s X-Men movies, revealed that Marvel intends to reboot Daredevil. Are you thinking the same as us?

When Netflix announced the cancellation of Daredevil In November 2018, not a few hearts were broken. The series ended right after the release of its third season and fans couldn’t believe it. What about Charlie Cox’s excellent incarnation of Matt Murdock? Nobody had any idea. The contract between Marvel and Netflix stipulated that once the use of the character on their platform ended, it would take two years before someone else could tell another story in another format. The embargo of Daredevil ended in November 2020, just as filming for Spider-Man: No Road Home was already underway.

It is likely that Hayter I had no idea that his words would generate an echo on social networks, but he ended up revealing that Marvel has a reboot of Daredevil. Although his words are promising, he did not specify deep details, name of the actor or format for example:

They’re doing a Daredevil reboot, and Daredevil was always a very important character to me. I loved the first way they did it, but there are certain things I’d like to adapt from Frank Miller’s run at Daredevil that really meant a lot to me. That’s really the one.

Fans of Fearless Man do not lose hope that the great chosen for the mission is Charlie cox. The actor caused a sensation a few days ago when we saw him appear in one of the leaked images of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock and alongside Peter Parker. Although neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have confirmed the authenticity of the material, many other media outlets have done so, ensuring that there are no traces of digital tampering. If Cox will actually appear in No way home, it is possible that the reboot mentioned by Hayter have him as the main star. Cross our fingers.

The #SaveDaredevil movement is still strong and very clear in its objectives, perhaps its members were one of the many reasons why Marvel Studios has given the green light to a reboot. The Netflix series turned out to be so good that Matt Murdock won the hearts of many, so the character will have the opportunity to return to the screen for other adventures, will we see him team up with some great figures from the MCU? Time is running out and Marvel Studios must move fast with their other projects.

The next Marvel Studios movie is, of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third installment of the Spider-Man franchise in the MCU has fans on the edge of their seats; The hype is so great that the company will surely not have the need to invest too much in advertising, because every day we see some new theory, leak or suspicion. According to IMDb, it will hit theaters on December 17, will it become the highest grossing premiere of the pandemic and of the entire year? The good Spider-Man is always a win-win for his production company and fans.

