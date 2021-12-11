The Cubans once again got loose to bat on the last day of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico including the newcomer to the Hermosillo Naranjeros Rusney Castillo who became the # 19 Antillean player who sees action in the Aztec tournament, as is customary for him. We leave a summary with the best performances of the day.

Dariel leaves another great day despite being beaten by the Charros

Obregón’s Yaquis did not believe in the previous results of Charros pitcher Adrián Guzmán or in the relievers that followed and showed their great offense last night by producing 13 touchdowns with 16 hits.

Again a great day had the Cuban Dariel Álvarez to get three hits in four at-bats to the batter’s box with which he drove in two of the five scores of the locals in the game.

With this performance, the Camagüey raised his offensive average to .374 while his batting line is at (.404OBP / .593SLU / .997OPS) during the 23 games he has seen action.

Dreke with multihits day reaches 30 towed

For the second time in his career, Yadir Dreke from Matanzas has achieved 30 or more RBIs in the Arco League in the six seasons he has played.

The man from Matanzas was again one of the most outstanding in the victory of the Algodoneros de Guasave 7-3 against the Sultans of Monterrey.

Dreke was placed as fifth tree and right patrol in a game where he had three singles on five offensive opportunities in addition to scoring and driving in one occasion.

Now the 31-year-old outfielder has a .330 average in the 54 games he has intervened so far.

Santos does not stop his wood in the end

The Granmense Roel Santos remains unstoppable on the offensive for the Mayos de Navojoa and last night he had a pair of hits in three at-bats for the third time in the last four games he has been present.

Placed as usual as a center fielder leadoff hitter, Santos got his first hit in the third inning off pitches from starter Mike Kickham while in the seventh after one out he hit his second single of the night.

Other actions on the day

– Rusney Castillo (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) 2-1 1CA AVE: .500

9️⃣🔼 WE BREAK THE ZERO! Shot from @ JCard44 for Rusney Castillo to score. 🍊 #Naranjeros 1️⃣

🪓 @OficialMayos 3️⃣ # OrangePower 🍊💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vN8782F4mS – Naranjeros de Hermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) December 10, 2021

– Maikel Serrano (Mayos de Navojoa) 3-2 1CA, 1SO AVE: .273

– Félix Pérez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-0 1CA, 1SO AVE: .276

– Eddy Julio Martínez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 3-0 3SO AVE: .205

– Daysbel Hernández (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 1INN, 1SO PCL: 3.60