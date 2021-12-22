The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific It is nearing the end of its qualifying stage and despite the fact that the classification is almost finished, the last sub-series of the championship started yesterday.

A total of eight Cubans were present at these games and as is customary we leave their performances below.

Charros fall but Dariel continues with a good streak

The Cuban gardener Dariel alvarez He continues to show a great performance in each of his performances on the ground and on the last day, despite the fact that his team fell to the Tomateros de Culiacán, the Camagüey native was one of the most outstanding.

Dariel had a couple of hits in four at-bats to increase his offensive average to .321 in the 33 games he has played, and his batting line is at (.350OBP / .485SLU / .835OPS).

Josuan is still huge in his new outfit

Since your arrival at Sultans of Monterrey the Havana native has not tired of hitting, as evidenced by his .325 offensive average in the 10 games he has played for the Sultans.

Yesterday he was as third wood and right fielder in a game that had a couple of hits and a scored in five times at bat to thus leave his average in the season at .288, the best of his career.

Rusney the reinforcement expected by Hermosillo

The Avilanian gardener Rusney Castillo He has become a luxury reinforcement for the Hermosillo troop with a view to the postseason.

Rusney is leaving great offensive numbers in his second season on Aztec soil, although this time he has only intervened in half the games compared to 2020.

Yesterday the former Boston Red Sox player had an indisputable in four at-bats with an RBI, thereby maintaining his excellent .341 average and his line of (.412OBP / .341SLU / .753OPS).

5️⃣🔼 PRODUCE THE PANTHER! Rusney Castillo’s single to right field cuts the lead to a minimum. 🍊 #Naranjeros 2️⃣

🏹 @yaquis_oficial 3️⃣ # OrangePower 🍊💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PBUESHrDYY – Naranjeros de Hermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) December 22, 2021

Other Actions on the day:

– Maikel Serrano (Mayos de Navojoa) 4-1 AVE: .273

– Félix Pérez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-1 with 1SO AVE: .262

– Yoelkis Guibert (Tomateros de Culiacán) 3-0 1SO AVE: .285

– Yadir Drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 3-0 1CA AVE: .308

– Roel Santos (Mayos de Navojoa) 4-0 1SO AVE: .299