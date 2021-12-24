Just a few hours separate us from the closing of the qualifying stage in this 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific, in which practically everything is defined with a view to the start of the postseason.

On the last day, nine Cubans were present in the Aztec stadiums and as usual we offered their performances.

Dariel the big man of the Charros.

The match at the Estadio de los Charros came very close to the finals, to the point of having equality on the board at the height of the ninth inning after both teams scored in the first two chapters.

This equality reached the end of the ninth inning when the Cuban with a runner at second base Dariel alvarez He dispatched a huge home run down the left wing that left the Tomateros de Culiacán stretched out on the ground.

WITH THE SUITCASES … ENNNNNN THE PUERRRRRRTAAAAAAAAA! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 Dariel Álvarez🇨🇺🔥 hit the left side and WE WON the second in the series, LET’S GO, JALISCO! 🐴🐴🐴🐴 # LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/QOu7E2bTbO – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) December 23, 2021

PALO PALO PAAAAAAAAALOOOOOOOOOO! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

HR lépero by Dariel Álvarez with Manny on board AND THE GAME IS OVER! 🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴

ANOTHER VICTORY TO THE JALISCO STYLE! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 # Tomateros🍅 3-5 🤠 # Charros # TodosSomosCharros⚾💙💛 pic.twitter.com/0SFUdLhwPI – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) December 23, 2021

Dariel finished his performance with three hits in five at-bats, including the homerun that decreed the end of the game, and he also got a couple of RBIs to raise his batting average to .331.

Maikel Serrano follows the train at the end of the year 2021.

As the season started, the Cuban is ending Maikel serrano with the Mayos de Navojoa, the most successful team in the current Aztec season.

Serrano yesterday as a first baseman and fifth tree had three hits in four at-bats that allowed him to be the most outstanding in the defeat of his team in the extra inning with a score of 8-7 against the Águilas de Mexicali.

In this way, the Antillean increased his batting average to .281 in the 63 games he has participated, while in the last 10 games he has an average of .277 with a home run.

Other actions in the Conference:

– Yoelkis Guibert (Tomateros de Culiacán) 4-1 AVE: .284

– Roel Santos (Mayos de Navojoa) 6-1 1CI 1SO AVE: .296

– Yadir Drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 2-0 1CA 1SO AVE: .305

– Félix Pérez (Charros de Jalisco) 3-0 1BB 1SO AVE: .258

– Rusney Castillo (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) 3-0 1SO AVE: .319

– Yoanner Negrín (Yaquis de Obregón) 3 INN 1SO PCL: 3.12

– Daysbel Hernández (Cañeros de Los Mochis) JS (10) 1INN, 1H, 3SO PCL: 2.67