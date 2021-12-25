The Mexican Arch League He reached the end of his qualifying stage yesterday, leaving very attractive duels for the beginning of the fight for the title of the 2021-2022 season and the move to the Caribbean Series.

The Cubans starred in a great closing on the last night of the qualifying stage and as usual we leave their performances to them.

Dariel shut down in MVP mode.

The Charros de Jalisco in a suffered closure took their 36th success of the season to secure fourth place in the standings, with which they guarantee to start the series from their headquarters.

Scores of scores in the second and third innings were enough for just 8 hits to ensure the necessary success at home.

As usual, the man on the offensive for the winners was the Cuban Dariel alvarez by connecting three hits in four at-bats with a run scored to raise his batting average to .343, the best in the four seasons he has played on Aztec soil.

Josuan warms up for the next stage.

The capital Josuan Hernandez He concluded his performance in the first part of the tournament in splendid offensive form, with which he makes the Monterrey fans dream.

Against one of the teams with the best performance throughout the season, the Cuban shook off the bad times experienced with his old team and led the Sultans to victory with a final score of 8 × 4.

Josuan had three hits in four at-bats, with two runs scored and a double, to raise his season average to .297.

Santos with a perfect night finishes over .300.

The Mayos de Navojoa were the best team of the season from start to finish, not for pleasure they managed to take home 40 hits in 68 presentations.

One of the main figures in this group is the gardener from Granma Roel santos, who after the performance against the Águilas de Mexicali managed to conclude the qualifying stage again above the .300 average.

Yesterday the native of Niquero, located in the ninth inning, hit a couple of indisputable at bat in the same number of times with a run scored in that way breaking the drought of three consecutive games without hits.

Other Actions in the Conference:

– Félix Pérez (Charros de Jalisco) 3-1 HR, 2CA 3CI AVE: .259

– Rusney Castillo (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) 5-2 2CA AVE: .327

