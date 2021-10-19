Darren Aronofsky is one of those directors who is looking for and knows how to provoke the public. Regardless of whether or not his films are explicit, it’s the way he tackles the issues that really sets him apart from other creators. From Pi, the Order of Chaos – 87% until Noah – 76%, it is clear that they know which fibers to touch. Of course, this has also led to him being regarded as a highly hated director. With Requiem for a Dream – 78%, for example, audiences just couldn’t get over Jennifer Connelly’s nasty final scene, where she has to put on a sex show for a bunch of sweaty, screaming men in order to get some dope to get through the night.

In this same line is mother! – 69%, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. When the first trailers were released, the film seemed to be a horror story where the protagonist would discover the secrets of her husband and the strange house where they live. However, the end result was much more complex than expected and the third act was the only thing the critics and the public could talk about. By now everyone knows that history has at least two interpretations. The first is where Lawrence’s character functions as a representation of Mother Earth and Bardem as the Creator God of Man. The other is directly linked to this representation, where Bardem is an artist and Lawrence the muse exploited by and for art.

In the last part of mother!, the protagonist gives birth to a baby that her husband wants to share with the world. Without her permission, he passes the newborn among his fans who end up killing, dismembering and eating him. This scene definitely marked the movie and generated a lot of controversy because it was supposedly too explicit. In fact, this moment is so important that many decide to hate or love the film from it.

Accustomed to hatred, criticism and attacks, Darren aronofsky it seems even to look for them and find in them an impulse to continue creating. In a recent masterclass that the director gave at the El Gouna Film Festival, in Egypt (via Variety), commented that after four years he still receives hate mail and messages from mother! The one also responsible for The Wrestler – 98% explained:

We were nervous about how controversial it could be, but when you release a movie to the world, and there are so many angry people, you start asking yourself, “Wait, what did I do?” I get the best hate mail, which is great.

The director also revealed that a person particularly angry at the film somehow obtained his private number and sent him a series of messages promising to do as much environmental damage as possible as a kind of protest. Aronofsky does not exactly remember it as something negative, because it is finally one of the many responses that his work could have, and at the end of the day a reaction is a reaction.

On the other hand, he assures that these types of situations are puzzling, but they do not make him doubt what he can achieve:

But outside of that, the kind of excitement and passion you get from other people who really connect with the movie reminds you why you do this.

For many, mother! It is already a cult title, but for others it is just a pretentious delivery of an equally conceited director with an air of greatness. Be that as it may, the film remains in force thanks to this type of debate and speeches, as well as the constant analysis of the allegory it proposes, although the result at the box office was rather disappointing.

Darren aronofsky now he’s focused on a new project called The Whale that will adapt the play of the same name written by Samuel D. Hunter. Brendan Fraser, who seems to be one step away from his successful return to the industry, stars in this story about a middle-aged man who weighs more than 200 kilos and who now thinks about the decisions he made, how he left his family and what can he do? do to fix the complicated relationship you have with your daughter.

