English fighter Darren Till is optimistic about his MMA career, despite his recent losses.

Earlier this year, Darren Till suffered another loss inside the Octagon. He was submitted by Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36, marking Till’s fourth loss in his last five fights.

This latest drop raised questions about what exactly his future will look like in MMA. Some suggested that Till return to welterweight, while others think that Till has simply reached the limit of what he can accomplish in the sport. But despite many setbacks, Till himself has no such doubts about himself or his future.

“I’m fine. Look, defeats are part of life and you have to face them. It was a difficult defeat to take. Without disrespecting Derek, he was the best man of the night, but it was a tough loss. I know I can easily win that fight on my best day, and that’s it. I know it sounds so cliché, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. These situations will allow even better things for me. I enjoy the setbacks, but I don’t want to have another one in my MMA career. “

Darren maintains the same optimism that has always characterized him in each of his setbacks.

“I know my future looks very, very bright. I literally lost the fight to Whittaker in a takedown, and in my opinion right now, Whittaker is probably the best middleweight. I know where I am, and so do the people. All haters will soon become fans. This is how this game goes ”.

In his defense, Till’s losses have come against some of the best fighters in MMA. Before his loss to Brunson, Till came up short in his fight against former champion Robert Whittaker, and before that Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum during his middleweight debut.

Considering that Darren Till remains one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, the Brit revealed that despite his losing streak, the UFC is still looking to hire him to face some fighters in the middleweight division.

“UFC, he told me, ‘Darren, we are with you, we know what your potential is, we really love you. You are always there for us, you will fight anyone at any time. You are a fighter for the promoter ‘, I replied; of course. They asked me ‘Who do you want to fight?’ and I said; Jared Cannonier. They said; ‘Oh really? Jared? Of course”.

“There were some options that they ruled out. One fight that I really liked was Sean Strickland’s. They also offered it, and I actually said to Sean, (because I’ve seen him several times in the UFC), ‘If you want to do it at some point, let’s do it because I think you’re a good fighter, I think it would be a good fight.’ So listen, I’m still struggling to the top, that’s the way it is. “

The Cannonier fight won’t happen right now, Cannonier will face Derek Brunson at UFC 270 in what will surely be a title eliminator.

Still, Darren Till could have a fight with Strickland. Strickland was scheduled to face former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 268. However, Rockhold was forced to withdraw from the fight, and a replacement could not be found in time. That leaves Strickland with no opponent, and since the two are between the 7th and 8th positions in the UFC rankings, their confrontation might be the best option. The only downside is time, as there are rumors about the UFC’s return to London in March, and it would be until then that Darren Till would schedule his return.

Hopefully there is a good solid card there, the main event, I think it will be a good move. So it seems, but we’ll see ”.

The UFC last went to the UK in 2019 for UFC London, headlined by a welterweight fight between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal, where Masvidal won by KO in the second round.