Entertainment Latest News Updated Nov 5, 2021 at 11:39 am

Dascha Polanco and McDonalds unite for Latinos

Attention High School Seniors: The McDonald’s National HACER® Scholarship is back to award college scholarships to Hispanic students. And this time, the company of the Golden Arches is associated with the actress and promoter of education, known for the series ‘Orange Is The New Black’, and the film ‘In The Heights’, Dascha polanco, to inspire the next generation to apply for a scholarship and make their dreams of going to college come true.

For more than 35 years, McDonald’s USA and its Hispanic owner / operators have offered promising futures by providing Hispanic high school students across the country the opportunity to pursue a higher education through the National HACER® Scholarship program, awarding more than $ 32 million in scholarships to 17,000 Hispanic students since 1985. Each year, the scholarship awards a total of $ 500,000 to outstanding students to help them reach their full potential and secure the future they envisioned for themselves. Today, this program is one of the largest college scholarship programs in the country.

With the goal of motivating students to dream big and encouraging them to apply for a scholarship, McDonald’s will surprise them with “Golden Doors” in high schools across the country. “Golden Doors” is a traveling pop-up experience that is visiting high schools in various cities in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas.

How can you find out about the national scholarship “HACER” and “Puertas Doradas”?

The interactive face-to-face experience will direct students to a site dedicated exclusively to this program where they can watch a short video by Dascha Polanco where he talks about the impact the university has had on their own future, and where they can get the information they need to take advantage this opportunity and enjoy the possibility of receiving funds to cover college costs.

In addition to providing access to tools and resources to help students successfully complete their scholarship application, the site will also feature the story of Erick Soto, a student and recent HACER scholarship winner who learned about the program while at a McDonald’s restaurant in her community, where she used to get free WIFI to do her homework.

Dascha Polanco: “This is an opportunity like few others”

“This collaboration with McDonald’s is very special to me because I, like many other students, worked a full-time job while in college in order to get ahead. That is why being able to inspire Hispanic students who are finishing high school to fulfill their dreams of pursuing a higher education is an honor that I greatly value, ”said Dascha Polanco,“ I understand what the challenges are when we set out to achieve our dreams, and the McDonald’s National HACER® Scholarship is a golden opportunity that is available to many Latino students so that they can make their dreams of having a better future come true ”.

With Dascha we were able to inquire in detail about the importance of this initiative for the Latino community in the United States, and its implications for young people to build a future based on education. Don’t miss this interview!

