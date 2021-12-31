12/31/2021 at 18:36 CET



At least nine autonomous communities they will say goodbye to the year by pulverizing all the records of infections by coronavirus and the omicron variant, which is leaving figures of daily infections that had not been seen since the start of the pandemic.

In the absence of the Ministry of Health updating the data, some regional governments have made public the infections recorded in the last 24 hours and that point to an upward trend, which has led 9 of the 17 communities to impose time restrictions and capacity, mobility and nightlife.

The Valencian Community has pulverized his record of daily infections of covid of the entire pandemic by exceeding 11,000 infections this Friday, specifically 11,822, a figure that exceeds the highest so far and that was recorded on January 20, when 9,810 cases were counted.

Navarre This Friday has set a new record of infections and is already approaching 3,800 daily, specifically 3,791 new positives, in a day in which three people have died and 17 have been admitted, two of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

Catalonia, where 150 deaths from covid have been reported in the last seven days, 2021 will end up exceeding 100,000 weekly positives, that is, a measure of 15,000 daily, although income growth has moderated: there are 1,612 in total, of which 428 They are in the ICU.

The Rioja, With a cumulative incidence of 2,269 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, this Friday reached 6,510 active cases of covid-19, the highest number in the entire pandemic, after 940 new infections were recorded in the last day.

Similar figures have reported Aragon, whose authorities have quantified 6,324 new positives, in a community in which 220,789 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Galicia has reported 5,797 new infections, which brings to 41,800 the number of active infected by coronavirus, according to the daily balance of the Xunta, which indicates that hospital pressure for this disease has stabilized.

For four consecutive days, Murcia has exceeded the number of infected people to 3,471, and that a day after it reached 19,443, which is the top of active cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Madrid It closes 2021 with 18,303 new infections compared to the 21,364 that were reported this Thursday, the maximum in the entire pandemic, and with more hospital pressure: 1,605 admitted and 234 patients in intensive care units.

In addition, this Friday the deceased with coronavirus, 14 more deaths, compared to 8 on Thursday, according to the daily epidemiological report of the Community of Madrid, which raises the total number of people diagnosed to 1,151,751 since the pandemic began.

Cantabria has added 1,394 infections, 31 less than the previous day, in a region where the cumulative incidence over fourteen days stands at 1,698. The number of admitted patients has gone from 116 to 118, according to data from the Cantabrian Health Service.

Ceuta The year will end with a new rise in infections, the highest since the pandemic began, since this Friday 171 positives have been reported, which exceed the previous maximum registered in this autonomous city, in which there are 800 active positive cases.

Faced with this situation, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has called the responsibility and he has insisted on the importance of getting immunized, after remembering that the vaccine “is life insurance”, both for the person who receives it and for the people around him.

Robles, in statements to journalists, has insisted that the new variant is very contagious, although “less serious” than the previous ones, and in that the essential thing at this moment is that “everyone gets vaccinated”.

To prevent the coronavirus from continuing to rage coincided with the New Years Eve and New Years meetings, Health authorities ask to avoid mass concentrations, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, maintain a safe distance and ventilate closed spaces often, among other measures.