The Ryder cup he’s back three years later. The great golf tournament that faces the best of USA and the best of European golf will be held from next Thursday 23 at the facilities of Whisling Straits, located in Wisconsin. Thus, the Ryder Cup will return after its postponement in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The days will begin this Thursday 23 and they will run on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26. Four days and more than 28 hours of the championship that in Spain can be followed through the Movistar Golf channel belonging to the Movistar + catalog. The opening day will begin at 23:00 Spanish time on Thursday and will run until 00:00. The second and third day will begin at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time until 1:00 a.m. The last and final will take place on Sunday 26 from 6:00 p.m. Spanish time until 12:15 a.m. By then, there will already be a 2021 Ryder Cup winner.

The tournament, it should be remembered, is held every two years. The appearance of Covid-19 forced the postponement of all major events, including sports events, including the Ryder Cup. For this reason, the champion of the last edition, played last 2018 and with the European team as the great victor. On that occasion, Sergio García and Jon Rahm were also present as Spanish representatives and the title was snatched from the United States, which had won the trophy in the 2016 edition.

✅ 3 days of competition

✅ Opening day

✅ 28 hours of live sports

The European team will be led by the current best golfer in the world, who is none other than Jon Rahm. The Spanish, who missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to a new positive in Covid-19, will be the maximum exponent of the European team. Quite an achievement for him and for Spanish golf, which will be seen at the top of the discipline. Also, not only will be rahm, but will accompany you among those present Sergio garcia.

The European team

The other Spanish golfer recently finished sixth in the BMW Championship. A final classification that allowed him to recover in the world ranking and get into the top50. A promotion that confirms his great 2021 and that, in part, has allowed him to be present at the same Ryder Cup where he will share moments with Rahm. At 41, García will add his tenth participation.

In addition to Rahm and García, the european team It will be formed by the Norwegian Holvland, the Irish McIlroy, the English Hatton, Casey, Fitzpatrick, Westwood, Fleetwood, Poulter the also Irish Lowry and the Austrian Wiesberger.

The 2021 edition corresponds to the 2020 edition, so in 2022 the Ryder Cup will be held again. This time the venue is scheduled to be the Italian Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. It remains to be seen if Europe comes to defend the title or to recover it after the appointment this Thursday.

