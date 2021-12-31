12/31/2021 at 09:02 CET

Below we offer you an environmental calendar for 2022 in which you can see, month by month, the main events and dates of the world days dedicated to specific aspects of the environment. They are dates to reflect and take into account in the new year.

January

17. Anniversary of the Palomares accident (Almería, 1966). That day, two USAF planes accidentally collided when they flew over this town and lost four thermonuclear bombs that fell on the coast. They did not explode, but radioactivity levels in the area rose alarmingly.

26. World Environmental Education Day. Dedicated to stimulating the teaching of environmental content at all educational levels to promote knowledge of Nature.

28. World Day for the Reduction of CO2 Emissions. Date set by the UN to raise awareness among the population and institutions about the urgent need to reduce polluting emissions into the atmosphere.

February

two. World Wetlands Day, dedicated to promoting knowledge of these ecosystems, essential for many animal and plant species.

17 to 23. Week to combat energy poverty. 23% of Spanish households are at risk of energy poverty, due to the costs of this basic good.

March

3. World Wildlife Day, dedicated to promoting interest in all forms of wildlife on the planet.

5. World Day of energy efficiency, to publicize energy saving systems and improve their use.

eleven. Fukushima nuclear accident anniversary (Japan, 2011). As a result of a strong earthquake and a violent tsunami, the plant suffered several explosions that caused the release of radioactivity. Thousands of people were evacuated.

14. International Day of Action for Rivers. Established to disseminate the importance of river systems in ecosystems.

Common spoonbill in Delta del Ebro | Pixabay

twenty. Pesticide free week. It is a week dedicated to informing about the risks that pesticides used in agriculture pose to health and the environment.

twenty-one. International Day of Forests o World Forest Day. Date to reflect on the importance of forest masses in the conservation of the planetary ecological balance and its importance in biodiversity.

22. World Water Day. To publicize the situation of this basic resource and the importance of its preservation.

24. Anniversary of the Exxon Valdez accident (Alaska, 1989). That day, this tanker ran aground off the coast of Alaka and spilled 37,000 tons of hydrocarbon and polluted more than 2,000 kilometers of coastline.

28. Three Mile Island Accident Anniversary (USA, 1979). This nuclear power plant suffered a partial meltdown of its core and released large amounts of radioactivity. The authorities assure that there were no fatalities, but independent experts point out a high number of cancers among the population.

April

17. World Day of Peasant Struggle. On this date, homage is paid to the peasant women and men who have offered their lives for a better world, for the Agrarian Reform and Food Sovereignty, in the defense and care of nature.

twenty. BP oil rig accident in the Gulf of Mexico (2010). The failure of a well caused the ‘Deepwater Horizon’ platform to explode, which dumped 800 million liters of hydrocarbons over more than 80 days.

Oil rig accident | AP

22. Earth day. Dedicated to promoting caring for the planet from an environmental point of view.

26. Chernobyl nuclear accident anniversary (Ukraine, 1986). The nuclear power plant in that town exploded and released a large amount of radiation into the atmosphere, which spread to Europe. There were 31 direct deaths from the accident, but there is still controversy about the total number of deaths from diseases triggered by radiation.

29. International Day of Awareness Against Noise. Dedicated to stimulating the importance of reducing noise pollution in urban centers.

29 Anniversary of Cabrera’s declaration (Balearic Islands) as a National Park.

May

2nd Saturday in May. World Day of migratory birds. To raise awareness about the importance of protecting these types of birds, as well as their routes and ecosystems.

twenty. World Bee Day. Dedicated to disseminating the importance of these insects in the pollination of flowers and the maintenance of life on the planet.

22. World Biodiversity Day. To inform about the diversity of life forms on our planet and the importance of such wealth.

24. European Parks Day. Dedicated to the different protected natural spaces, such as Natural Parks, National Parks, Nature Reserves, etc.

Forest landscape | Pixabay

June

3. World bicycle Day. To promote this clean and sustainable means of transport.

5. World Environment Day, to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.

8. World Oceans Day. Dedicated to the protection of the seas.

17. World Day Against Desertification and the Drought.

twenty-one. Sun Day. Destined to inform about the benefits that Humanity obtains from this star, especially in the form of energy.

24. International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution. To inform about the health risks of continuous exposure to electromagnetic fields, especially from high voltage lines.

28. World Tree Day. Dedicated to promoting knowledge of the environmental functions of trees.

July

3. International Day without Plastic Bags. Aimed at raising awareness about the need to avoid the use of these elements.

22. Anniversary of the first National Park of Spain (Picos de Europa, 1918). Its first name was Covadonga Mountain National Park and in 1995 it was extended to the Picos de Europa.

26. International Day for the Defense of Mangroves. Day dedicated to praising the environmental relevance of these ecosystems.

28. Anniversary of the Spanish Coastal Law (1988). A regulation approved unanimously and that was key to the preservation of the national coastline.

August

6. Hiroshima bomb anniversary (1945).

9. International Day of Indigenous Populations. Dedicated to raising awareness about the situation of the planet’s indigenous communities, victims of the destruction of their habitats.

29. International Day Against Nuclear Tests. To protest against atomic weapons tests in peacetime.

Nuclear test | .

September

7. International Clean Air Day. Recently established by the UN to raise awareness about the need to fight air pollution.

16. International Day for the Protection of the Ozone Layer. Destined to remember the significance of this part of our atmosphere, which is still recovering.

twenty-one. International Day of Peace. To promote the culture of peace and against war conflicts.

twenty-one. International Day Against Monoculture Tree Plantations. Dedicated to raising awareness about the damages to the ecosystem caused by industrial plantations.

22. European Car Free Day. To stimulate sustainable mobility and public transport.

26. International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. Day to demand that governments completely suppress this type of weaponry.

29. International Day Against Food Waste. To raise awareness about the food waste that occurs on the planet.

October

First weekend of October. World Bird Day. Dedicated to disseminating the importance of bird species.

19. Anniversary of the Vandellós I accident (Tarragona, 1989). A fire broke out in the turbine area, classified as a level 3 incident (“major incident”), but it did not emit radioactivity.

29. World Decrease Day. Day dedicated to combating the galloping economic growth that threatens social well-being and the environment.

November

13. Prestige tanker accident (2002). The ship was carrying 77,000 tons of oil when it sank off the Galician coast. Thousands of volunteers participated in the shoreline cleanup efforts.

Friday following the fourth Thursday in November. International Day Against Consumerism. Day without purchases.

twenty. Declaration of Cabañeros as a National Park (nineteen ninety five). This area of ​​Castilla-La Mancha had been used as a firing range by the Spanish military aviation.

December

5. International Day for Soil Conservation. Aimed at raising awareness about the relevance of this medium and its proper conservation.

eleven. World Mountain Day, on the need to preserve these ecosystems.

31. Anniversary of the Riaño reservoir (León, 1987). This public work buried under the waters a total of nine towns, whose population was forcibly evicted and their homes, demolished.

Riaño, before disappearing | Agencies