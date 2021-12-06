If you are a user of some of the online applications for contact couples or plan romantic dates, you should know that in the specific case of Queens County, the District Attorney’s Office and the community affairs unit of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are raising red flags at the growing report of robberies amid the “digital illusion” of have a long-term relationship or a love affair in the future, when in fact it is a very specialized network of scammers.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office issued the alert ‘Money can’t buy love ‘ Through a webinar available on the YouTube platform, where legal experts detail how these online contacts can be the gateway to very specific categories of financial crimes, whose victims tend to fall “asleep” before the trust aroused in them. potential partner or sexual partner.

“Don’t let this network take advantage. Never send money, or gift cards or share intimate or personal information with strangers, under any circumstances “, pointed out experts from the Fraud Committee of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The loneliness caused by isolation in times of pandemic, in people of different ages, it was already being related to the increase in these scams.

In fact, the FBI (Federal Office of Investigation) in the middle of last September reported that the growing scams through dating applications, has caused losses only in this year, of 133 million dollars.

In 2020, more than 2.2 million digital frauds in the harshest days of the public health crisis.

For this reason and in the face of an escalation of recent complaints in New York City, alerts are massing to prevent this type of illegal activity that over time they fine-tune their traps with the help of new technologies.

“We will not tolerate any of these scams, but the most important thing is that Let’s educate the community so that they learn to detect the typical behaviors of these impostors. Know that once you have extracted your money, few times, you could get it back “, said the inspector. Richie taylor NYPD Community Affairs Department.

The profile of a scammer

Cybercriminals operating on dating platforms fabricate profiles online to attract people, often obtaining images from the web and using false names. Others go one step further and assume the identity of real people to be able to specify his misdeeds.

According to tracking several scam cases, once criminals make contact online, they invent reasons not to meet in person.

And it is precisely the pandemic that has facilitated and inspired new twists and turns in their stories. Many people have reported that their “alleged suitor” claimed not to be able to travel due to pandemic.

Some scammers reportedly even canceled their first date plans, due to a supposed positive COVID-19 test, but after several exchanges and the trust they acquire by promising a love relationship, they ask their victims for a bank transfer to cover an emergency or just a gift. But this might be the most common and least damaging tactic.

According to some profiles shared by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), it is important for people to be suspicious of who in very short time profess an intense love interest and ask specific questions about financial data.

“I made the mistake of sending you intimate photos”

There are many stories during the harshest months of the public health crisis in the Big Apple. For example, la 35-year-old Peruvian ‘Carmela’, a Queens resident, She shares that she was not only scammed, but also extorted and subjected to “days of pressure” last winter.

“I had weeks of passing messages with a man who supposedly lived in Huntington, Long Island, through these platforms. I made the big mistake of sending you intimate photos. A few days later he asked me to send him a gift card, like $ 500, otherwise my family would see my photos because they would share them on social networks to embarrass me, “he said.

“Carmela” despite the pressure and the possibility of being exposed, did not agree to the threat. Although he did acknowledge that he sent $ 100 to his supposed “virtual boyfriend” to cover an emergency through a gift card pin.

“I told him that I was not afraid and that I was going to report him to the police. And at that moment he disappeared ”, added the immigrant who assures that she faced the situation because she did not have any type of fear. because it is legally in the country.

“I know of a couple of people who have scammed and They dread going to the police because as they are without papers, they think they have no rights. And that contact with the authorities can harm them, “said the Peruvian.

Melinda Katz, Queens Attorney: Immigration status should not be a barrier to reporting scammers. (Photo File: M. Lombard)

Don’t be afraid to report!

In this direction, the Queens prosecutor, Melinda Katz at the launch of the campaign ‘Money cannot buy love’ was emphatic in telling the residents of that county, that Immigration status should not be an obstacle for victims to or those who suspect that they could be being targeted by these criminal methodologies, use the existing channels in the City to report.

“Our offices serve New Yorkers, no matter their immigration status. It is a financial crime against which we are alert and we try to prevent and punish through our entire criminal justice system ” Katz stressed.

For his part, 32-year-old Ecuadorian “José”, resident of Jackson Heights contacted through gay dating apps Grinder someone for a love affair that the platform locator specified lived a few blocks from his house.

“Taking advantage of the fact that my roommate was traveling, I invited him to the house. He told me he was a new neighbor. There at that time when I was careless he made intimate videos and every day he asked me for money otherwise he would publish everything on the networks. It was false that he lived here. I did report it and it disappeared ”, assured.

It is noteworthy that most of the digital applications that hook up lonely people for personal, romantic or sexual dates, they warn very specifically, in their affiliation policies, that bank details should not be shared while browsing these platforms.

“All these apps have their warnings, quite another thing in which people do not pay attention to them. The company that sells you a car you are not at fault if you are recklessly crashed. It’s basically the same, ”he argued. Miguel Barrientos, an expert in social networks.

But the Queens County Prosecutor’s Office makes other warnings about more specialized scam scenarios that could go further, and make the unwary lose even all his life savings, from the theft of personal data, bank information and social security numbers.

“The main recommendation is that never share personal or financial data Through any platform, or emails, or text messages, much less by applications or social networks. That can be the gateway to many other forms of scams, “indicated experts from the Queens Prosecutor’s Office.

Under no circumstances share personal information with strangers! (Photo: Shutterstock)

When should you set off alarms?

According to the FTC, you should exercise special caution in the following situations:

When the person you have contacted, or has contacted through a platform of friendly or loving encounters, looks for many excuses not to meet personally, but he insists on maintaining telephone or virtual contact. When he observes that the person, although he does not know him face to face, shows a disproportionate interest and “moves quickly” to try establish a supposedly serious and lasting relationship.They want to know directly and indirectly about your financial situation or look for excuses to have access to your personal information through text messages or emails.It requires a transfer from you to cover an emergency or to cover the plane ticket to visit you or another strategy that implies that you send money to him through any channel.

What to do if you suspect that you may or have been the target of a scam?

Immediately cut off contacts with the person and lock to the maximum all types of communication Never share your bank account or social security information, or send a gift card or make a bank transfer to strangers under any circumstances, much less to people who have known through apps or other digital media.Contact your bank immediately if you think you have sent money to a scammer.

Where to report?

The Queens District Attorney’s Office has the hotline available for consumers to report this type of fraud through the 718-2866673.File your complaint at the police station of NYPD closest to your residence.If you suspect or have evidence that someone of the elderly has been scammed or has been forced by means of false family emergencies to sign documents or pay cash, report to the 718-2866578 of the Antifraud Commission of the Queens Prosecutor’s Office.Report any scam or suspicion to the Federal Trade Commission on their website: ftc.gov/complaint You can also make a report to the FBI at: ic3.gov

A rising deception

$ 304 million in losses reported last year in this crime methodology, 50% more than in 2019 and four times more than 5 years ago.70% increased reports on the use of gift cards to send money to scammers who captured their victims through dating apps.$ 2,500 was the average amount that people sent to “romance scammers” in 2020, using any payment method, more than ten times the average loss on all other types of fraud according to FTC statistics.