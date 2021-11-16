Courtesy Youtube Alicia Machado with her mother and daughter when leaving ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

The grand finale of the first season of Telemundo Reality, ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’, where the former beauty queen, actress, businesswoman and Venezuelan presenter, Alicia Machado, was the winner, was not without many emotions on the surface of skin, controversy, drama, and special reunions where almost all the participants of the controversial reality witnessed first-hand how the beautiful Miss Universe 1996 received the coveted briefcase with $ 200,000.00, and having been named as “the first winner” of ” The House of the Famous ”.

Alicia Machado: Big favorite from the beginning

Venezuelan Alicia Machado is no stranger to controversy. After being crowned Miss Universe at only 19 years old, the woman has been a fixed figure in the press of the show where her loves, her reactions, and even her weight, have been the subject of conversation.

But this has not diminished his talent. Parallel to the conversation that it generates, Machado has excelled in acting with important participation in film, theater and television and even music, thus becoming a recognized and much loved face of the screens in Spanish.

In ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Alicia Machado stood out for virtues that she has always maintained; naturalness and freshness, which made it happen week after week, winning the hearts of the public who voted to save her repeatedly.

Daughter of Alicia Machado ignored Roberto Romano at the end of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

After the departure of Alicia Machado from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ with the 200,000.00 cash briefcase after 12 weeks, in the studio with the presenters Hector Sandarti and Ximena Gallego, the rest of the reality show participants were waiting for her , and her mother and her 14-year-old daughter Dinorah Valentina, who came to meet Alicia, merging into an adorable hug.

It was striking that Alicia’s daughter, in a very polite way, approached to greet each of those present, but just when she reached Roberto Romano, she ignored him. Her mother, very spontaneously, asked her why she had not greeted the Mexican, but the young woman only put on a serious face and bluntly said “no”, and that was how the conversation ended to give way to the rest of the program.

Play

The house of the famous Dinora Humiliates Roberto Romano 😂He deserves it for being treacherous well done 👏👏👏👏2021-11-16T03: 27: 59Z

The reactions of all the fans did not wait, indicating that Machado’s daughter is clear that Roberto, with whom Alicia would have had a love relationship inside the house, would not be the right man for her: “He deserves it for being treacherous well done 👏👏👏👏 “said a follower, while another applauded Dinorah’s reaction:” Bravo Dinora !!! 🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏 take care of your Mom from that opportunist !!! 😍 You are beautiful like your Mom! 🤩 ”.

Others indicated that the little girl was only having a natural reaction: “It’s not jealousy, if I see the guy say that my mother’s kisses disgusts him, obviously I don’t even turn to see him 🙄🙄🙄 so many videos of him talking about Alicia is logical for the girl to act like this🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷 “

The truth is that Alicia Machado has just left the house and there is still a lot of fabric to cut. But meanwhile…

Congratulations, winner!