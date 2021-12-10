He has already fulfilled his dream … Daughter of Carmen Salinas, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, assured in an exclusive interview with ‘Despierta América’ that her mother has already fulfilled the dream of reuniting with her beloved son, Pedrito.

As we report to you, this December 9, at the age of 82 the dear Carmen Salinas placeholder image, María Antonieta Collins and Raúl González interviewed Carmelita’s daughter by telephone, who in the midst of his sadness, told them how his last days were:

“She breathed on her own, had reflexes, had vague, dilated eyesight, opened her eyes, gave hope, I always put prayers to her… With a lot of hope, but she had complications ”, explained María Eugenia, and also clarified that she came to see her before her death and accompanied her in her last breath.

“I managed to see my mother alive, and I spoke with her that if she had to leave, she would go away in peace, that she was going to meet my little brother Pedrito and my uncle ChatoThat she didn’t worry about anyone here, that she left calmly, ”she told María Antonieta and Raúl through tears.

Definitely, The death of her son marked a before and after in Carmelita’s life, something that she repeated all the time and every moment of his life. María Eugenia confirmed it this way: “No matter how strong she looked, he was strong for having me his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren… My mother always adored everyone, she was always a great friend ”.

“How would you like to be remembered?”Raúl González asked María Eugenia, something in which she did not hesitate to answer in this way:

“Like a great woman, like a great artist, a great friend, a great sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nobody will forget her, and remembering in movies, novels, my little mother will always be there“.

No longer able to speak, because at times he got excited, María Eugenia Pascencia explained the steps to follow from now on with her mother’s remains, where she knows, in the midst of her pain, that Carmelita will fulfill one of her most cherished dreams: reuniting with her son.

“We are going to watch over her from today, and Tomorrow he will be cremated so that he is next to my little brother… Right there in the family crypt where my little brother is, my grandparents ”, he concluded.

Remember that Carmen Salinas was recording the soap opera ‘Mi Fortuna es Amarte’, she broke down and was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a stroke. Although in recent days there was a slight improvement, a month after that episode, the beloved actress loses her life. Rest in peace dear Carmelita.

