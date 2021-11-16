

Jessica Altagracia Woolford has extensive experience in political and community action.

Photo: Campaign Office Jessica Altagracia Woolford / Courtesy

Jessica Altagracia Woolford goes back to her childhood, where she was aware of the spirit of serving and caring for vulnerable people. She learned it by watching her grandmother accompany her to work as a health aide in Van Cortlandt Village.

“Some of my earliest memories are of watching my grandmother take care of older people in our community. In days when my mother couldn’t find someone to take care of me, ”she recalls.

Now Jessica Altagracia, daughter of Dominican parents and resident of Kingsbridge, seeks to expand the possibilities of being able to help other people by compete for the 81st New York Assembly District.

He was further encouraged by creating Kingsbridge Unidos, a group whose goal of delivering fresh produce to neighbors in the Kingsbridge building – where his grandmother lived – at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

“My grandmother provided companionship to older people, weaving dignity and compassion in everything she did for them. As my grandmother saw it: care should not be conditional “, he considers.

Jessica Altagracia Woolford has lived and grown personally and professionally in her community: “I love this community, our community, my neighborhood. And the truth is that we are in crisis ”, he acknowledges.

She is a proud alumnus of neighborhood schools, including Head Start at Marble Hill Houses, PS 207, PS 7, and Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy (MS / HS 141). She also graduated from the PREP 9 and Summer on the Hill programs. She now lives in Riverdale with her husband and young daughter.

Woolford has served in local and national Democratic politics and government for nearly a decade, including the 2016 Democratic Convention, UFCW International, the Bill de Blasio administration, the New York Immigration Coalition, and the bureau of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Now, Jessica Altagracia has found her own way to help more.

“I am excited to present my application to the voters of the Northwest Bronx… My grandmother taught me that care should never be conditional. But the fact is that many residents are struggling to keep up with the basics, due to the zip code they live in, where they come from and because the leadership is not listening, ”he says. “It’s time to put people first and really take care of our beautiful and vibrant community.”

Woolford launches its campaign with a bilingual digital ad for the 2022 election, following the outcome with Kingsbridge Unidos, a volunteer-led mutual aid effort to deliver more than 30,000 pounds of fresh produce, plus thousands of masks and bilingual information about COVID-19 to families in Kingsbridge.

District 81 is made up of Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge Heights, Marble Hill, Norwood, Woodlawn, and Wakefield.

Woolford must win the candidacy of his party colleague, Jeffrey dinowitz, who has held that position since 1994.