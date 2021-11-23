

Martin Luther King and Malcolm X wait for a press conference on March 26, 1964.

Photo: Marion S. Trikosko / Library of Congress / Public Domain / Courtesy

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of the legendary murdered civil rights fighter Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn (NYC) home, according to the police.

Authorities say 56-year-old Shabazz was found dead by her daughter inside her neighborhood home. Midwood on East 28th Street. The death does not appear suspicious, reported ABC News.

Malikah Shabazz, who with her twin brother Malaak was the youngest of six children of Malcolm X and his wife Betty Shabazz, was found by their 23-year-old daughter Bettih-Bahiyah Shabazz. They were in his mother’s womb when his legendary father was fatally shot in New York on February 21, 1965. They were born seven months later, on September 30.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X’s wrestling partner wrote on Twitter last night “I am deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz.”

Shabazz’s death comes less than a week after he two men were exonerated by the murder of Malcolm X in Upper Manhattan, following a new investigation of almost two years opened in the wake of a Netflix documentary series.

Muhammad Aziz, now 83 and formerly known as “Norman 3X Butler,” spent 22 years in prison before being released on parole in 1985. A co-defendant who also maintained his innocence, Khalil Islam (“Thomas 15X Johnson”), he died in 2009. Both men have now been exonerated for the crime.

Malcolm X, 39, was shot 16 in front of a crowd of 400 at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem, in front of his pregnant wife and three of his daughters. One of the killers shot the victim point-blank with a shotgun. Mujahid Halim, released on parole in 2010, admitted to having participated in the murder, but maintained that the other two did not.