Dave Bautista has made it clear on more than one occasion that he is not interested in being an action star like Dwayne Johnson or John Cena, and wants to be recognized as an actor. For his good luck, he has had the opportunity to work on big projects, but not all of them have satisfied him emotionally, one of his most important roles is that of Drax, from Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, but he’s not very proud of it.

On the other hand, Bautista is happy because Denis Villeneuve, director with whom he had already worked in Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, looked for him again to work in Duna – 75%, adaptation of the famous Frank Herbert novel, where he played the evil Rabban Harkonnen, nephew of the main villain, Baron Vladimir. Although the time he has on the film is very little, the ex-fighter is very happy for that opportunity.

In an interview with ABC News, Bautista expressed his gratitude to Villeneuve, and took the opportunity to again criticize his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Drax, who went from being a fierce warrior who sought revenge against those who killed his wife, to becoming a comic relief. These were his words:

What’s up with this character [Rabban] is that it gave me the opportunity to show a different kind of acting. And that’s what I really love about working with Denis, I have the opportunity to show myself as a performer in a different light. … I’m not just a guy in Guardians [de la Galaxia] walking shirtless and saying stupid things. The role gives me the opportunity to play these really deep characters. So that’s a blessing.

Drax’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely unremarkable, almost always coming down to saying funny lines. His next appearance in a film in the franchise will be in Thor: Love and Thunder, and later in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, whose production will begin soon and will end the story that began to be told in 2014.

The third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive in 2023, six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%. However, the space superhero team was also present in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Despite Bautista’s negative comments about his character, he has made it clear that he is friends with director James Gunn, and was one of his most ardent defenders when in 2018 Disney fired him for making inappropriate jokes years ago.

Dune It is currently in theaters, and although some sections of the critics and the public did not have a completely favorable opinion of the film, the majority saw it with good eyes. Lead Dune it was the dream of Denis Villeneuve, and with a cast of Hollywood stars and top-notch visual effects, he made the story of Frank Herbert come to life like never before. A few months ago, Bautista was interviewed by Collider and said that he was very proud to be part of the project:

I am very proud that a director like Denis calls me and offers me a role in a movie that I know will be huge. Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about novels. So for him to offer me such an integral part of this movie, for me, it was a personal statement. I can’t believe that kind of emotion, that feeling of pride. These are the few moments in life where I get that, where I feel like my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something.

