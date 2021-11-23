Lucasfilm found the small screen to be a great avenue for live-action adventures in Star wars. The Mandalorian – 91% was an absolute success from the start, so Katheleen Kennedy was quick to authorize more productions for other heroes of the distant galaxy. Dave Filoni, showrunner of the trip starring Din Djarin and Grogu, will be in charge of writing Ahsoka, one of the following projects of Star wars. During a recent interview with Empire, the artist talks about his experience developing the script:

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 18% as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. Over the years he grew and his Jedi skills improved; we saw her present in the series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, in addition, the character had an unexpected cameo with Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, one of the many Jedi voices that speak to Rey during her final encounter with the remains of Darth Sidious. Very soon we will see the warrior return with a series of her own after her incredible appearance in The Mandalorian, and Dave Filoni is completely delighted with the creative process:

It’s exciting, I must say. It’s something you imagine yourself doing for a long time. And then it’s kind of surprising when you’re sitting there, and now you have to. I thought about this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time and it is interesting to see how it has evolved. Years ago, I would never have imagined that everything would sprout from a branch of a tree that had something to do with a type [como] Din Djarin, or a boy who looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help bring such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.

Some hope Ahsoka will return for some other cameo in The Mandalorian but at this point it is unlikely. Lucasfilm is developing many series and must be very careful when placing such characters at a certain time, not going to go unnoticed some chronological error that makes the most demanding of coherence go crazy.

In view of the fact that the trilogy of Star wars Recently, it didn’t turn out very well, Lucasfilm is desperate to produce new series capable of repairing the damage and, in addition to the magnificent Ahsoka Tano, of course they rescued Obi-Wan, a character who still has one last great story to tell. Unfortunately we will have to wait time until the premiere of this title, as the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the recordings until next year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s influence is truly amazing. The character is so loved by the public that he will even return for a new series on Disney Plus, this was confirmed more Mcgregor during his appearance at D23 last year, raising public expectations about the story that we will probably see in 2022. It is clear that we will run into an Obi-Wan of mature age, but not as much as the one observed in Star Wars: Episode IV – A new hope – 93%; many are hoping that his story has something to do with a very young Luke Skywalker, a character who would be in childhood during the development of this miniseries.

Will we see Ahsoka Tano in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? That is a great possibility, besides, who would not love to see the pair of Jedi reunited with Darth Vader at some point in the plot? Audiences are sure to lose their minds at the sight. In the present, Star wars it works in part thanks to its doses of fanservice and Lucasfilm knows that very well.

