The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, in a press conference prior to the first of the series against Braves, he was honest about his feelings with the fashionable strategy in MLB pitching: the “opener”.

But let’s stop for a second, maybe you are new to this or unfamiliar with some of the terms of modern baseball.

What is an opener in baseball?

Well, relatively simple: an “opener” is when a manager uses a bullpen pitcher (reliever or closer) for a short start.

The Tampa Bay Rays they were the first to use it consistently and their manager Kevin Cash is usually considered the inventor … although examples of use of the opener there are several in baseball history.

And what is the function of the opener? Well, normally it is used to destabilize the line up of the ninth rival, give rest to the starting pitching and in general give what to talk to the fans JAJAJAJJA.

Now, let’s go back to Roberts and his take on the opener.

Let’s remember that a few days ago, Dave Roberts angered half of Mexico when he decided to bring Julio Urias down from the hill, to make way for an “opener” (in this case Corey Knebel).

Roberts ‘decision, according to himself and analysts, sought to destabilize the Giants’ lineup and change their hitting plan. Did it work for you? Well, the Dodgers won and although it is difficult to determine if it was thanks to Roberts’ plan, there will be something serious. At least for gossip.

“I hated it, the first time I saw Tampa I thought that was not baseball” – was Roberts’ response to the question of what he thought of the “openers”. A strategy that today he will apply again against Braves in the first of the series to give Max Scherzer a little rest.

And again open the controversy.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts on his reaction when Rays started “opener” and bullpenning strategy: “I hated it. It wasn’t baseball .. But when you sit in this chair, you’re trying to win games. That’s the bottom line. So, it doesn’t matter how appealing it is or… ”1/2 – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 16, 2021

