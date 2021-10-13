In MLB all games are not the same. Those of winning or returning home like the one facing the Los Angeles Dodgers today carry an extra tension inside that only pitching royalty knows how to master. You face not only the rival, but the pressure of having the future on your shoulders. And for that purpose Walker Buehler was appointed.

Walker Buehler’s 1.04 ERA in three career postseason starts when facing elimination is the second lowest mark among pitchers with at least three such starts, behind Charlie Morton (0.44 ERA in four starts). # ResilientSF x #RepeatLA x #Postseason pic.twitter.com / CNW1BW7PFU – Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) October 12, 2021

Only one pitcher has better numbers than tonight’s pitcher for the Dodgers in MLB history in this type of situation. Charlie Morton files 0.44 in four chances. The blue right-hander had a 1.04 ERA in three outings when the team faced elimination directly before today’s game. Against, only three days off since his last outing.

WFB, Wicked 85mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/CZUuEx6ByN – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 13, 2021

But the pitcher would more than answer the bets. In 4.1 innings, roughly what could be expected in his situation, he kept the rivals “to bread and water”.

Walker F’n Buehler, 97mph Two Seamer and 85mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/2rxBlzmxb0 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 13, 2021

He handed out four strikeouts and two walks, while he was hit by three hits and a run across the plate on his account. In 71 pitches he managed to have 27% counted as called strikes or missed swines and if we add the fouls then 42% of his pitches were counted as strikes.

Walker Buehler, today: 4.1 IP, 3H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4K Nos. in playoffs (13 games): ➡ 72 IP

➡ 1.00 WHIP

➡ 25 BB

➡ 92 K

➡ 2.37 ERA

➡ 2.96 FIP # Dodgers pic.twitter.com/K6X1TT6nTH – Domingo Tavárez (@domingotavarez_) October 13, 2021

Speed ​​ranged from 79 mph to 97.5 mph and the pitching mix was improving, from 75% fastballs in the first inning to 60% at the close of the game.

. @ buehlersdayoff has a 1.25 ERA (21.2 IP) in 4 potential elimination games. pic.twitter.com/hiLa6K5iQh – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 13, 2021

Walker did the homework and received offensive endorsement as well. The Dodgers come into the close of the fifth inning with a four-touchdown advantage.