PHOENIX – Two-time undefeated world champion out of Phoenix, Arizona David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez received a proclamation from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego this Wednesday. The Mayor’s Office declared that this Saturday, November 13 will be “David Benavidez Day” in the hometown of the 24-year-old boxer, who will face contender Kyrone Davis this Saturday night live on SHOWTIME. at a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Phoenix Footprint Center.

Benavídez was with his older brother José Benavídez, who will face Argentine Francisco Emanuel Torres in the co-main event on Saturday, and his father and coach José Benavídez Sr. During the event that took place this Wednesday afternoon in the Central Boxing Gym.

The event also featured the official inauguration of the Benavídez family mural on the exterior walls of the gym that honors the city’s great boxing stars and personalities. The Benavídez family obtained the proclamation presented by former Arizona Boxing Commission President Mary Rose Wilcox, Other dignitaries present included Arizona State Representative Cesar Chávez, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo and Phoenix Councilor Laura Pastor.

This is what they said this Wednesday:

DAVID BENAVÍDEZ

“This gym brings back memories of my childhood. All I did at 15 was train, my memories are intertwined with boxing. I learned to be a man thanks to this place.

“I was born and raised in Phoenix. The fact that I can go back to my hometown and be recognized in this way means a lot to me.

“I worked really hard to get to this moment, and many things had to happen to make it happen. I have been a professional boxer for almost eight years now. I have worked hard and I am excited about my future. Many people came to support us today and this means so much to me. I do all this for and for them.

“I am very happy to see my brother return to the ring. His strength looks good and, more important than anything, his hunger for glory is back. Being able to see him fight again motivates me even more.

“I know Kyrone Davis fought well against Anthony Dirrell, and even though he doesn’t have a lot of knockout power, he too has never been knocked out. I would like to be the first to do it. He is a tactical and counter attacker boxer, very lively in the ring.

“I feel like I’m going to stay at super middleweight for a while. We are not having problems to achieve this weight as long as our routine is good ”.

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ

“Having the support of my city means a lot to me and motivates me even more. All the hard work we have done since we were children is paying off. Seeing this mural motivates me even more to continue working towards my goal of being a world champion. .

“It feels good to see the entire family honored here. We have a lot of support, but we don’t lose our humility. I have dedicated my life to boxing and will continue to do so until the day I retire. F

“My brother and I used to come to this gym to train every day, and we’ve come a long way. We are both going to keep moving up, and I want to thank everyone for their support of Team Benavídez. I already want Saturday night to come to enter the ring and fight in front of our people.

“I must thank my fans and all those who have supported me through the years. There will be fireworks on Saturday night and I’m ready to knock everyone out at 154 pounds. “

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ SR. Father and Trainer of David and Joseph ‘

“It has not been easy, but I am super proud of what both David and José have achieved. I am very grateful to everyone for coming to support us, and we are here to make history.

“José has always motivated David. He was her idol. David always wanted to be by José’s side, and look where they are now. This Saturday will be very special for us.

“Fighting in our city is extremely valuable to us. Words are not enough to describe how we feel. It is very exciting for me.

“This experience is very exciting and motivates us a lot. It’s like a dream come true and I don’t want to wake up ”.

MARY ROSE WILCOX, Former President of the Arizona Boxing Commission

“This event is great for the entire community. Phoenix loves boxing and loves the Benavidez family. I am so excited to be able to help recognize his accomplishments and help Arizona fall in love with boxing again before the big show on Saturday night. “

