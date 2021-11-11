11/11/2021 at 17:26 CET

Artur Lopez

The best David de Gea has returned. The four times best Manchester United player has once again been decisive in this dubious start to the ‘Red Devils’ season. The disadvantage of his improvement is that he has monopolized the arc of the English team, without leading to rotations with Dean Henderson. The English promise, who last year had taken a step forward, has returned to the bench.

The English goal seemed destined to take the generational witness to a De Gea who, however, still has a rope for a while. After maturing at Sheffield as a major Premier League revelation, in the 2020/21 season came his chance to shine for a great English League team, back in Manchester. In fact, the performance drop of the Spanish goalkeeper led to his most discreet season in terms of titles, with a total of only 11 games played.

That 2020/21 campaign was the first year that De Gea felt his tyranny threatened in the ‘Red Devils’ arc. Even Henderson surpassed the Madrilenian in number of participations in the domestic competition, with 13. The Englishman made his debut in the Champions League, and added 26 matches between all the championships.

However, this season Dean Henderson does not go through the best of luck. He already had to give up going to Euro 2020 due to hip problems, that delayed their start of preseason also with United. This, added to De Gea’s sublime form, has made the 24-year-old goalkeeper consider his departure from Manchester in search of minutes and a call-up with England for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The new Newcastle, on the prowl

Hence the Daily Mail reports that the Newcastle united think of Henderson heading into the winter market to improve his goal level. The new project of the ‘magpies’ will take shape in the next transfer window. However, in Manchester they disagree with the Englishman’s intentions, aware that an injury to De Gea or another blackout of his starting goalkeeper could require the services of the current substitute for the ‘Red Devils’. Henderson has yet to make his Premier League debut this season.