12/20/2021 at 21:54 CET

David lopez He sees it clearly like everyone else: Espanyol must improve away from home. The blue and white captain acknowledged in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio’s ‘Tot Gira’ that “if we had achieved a positive result further away from home, we would be looking mainly at Europe. “

“We go around it and try to correct it. The exits are the pending subject, because at home we are doing great games, “said the Blue and White footballer, who was still injured and watched the last game in Balaídos from a distance.” It was a difficult game. To be honest, it was the worst game of the season “.

Regarding his injury, David López explained that “I feel better. I am still in the first phase of recovery. I try to gather strength and clean up this end of the year that is not being anything good for me. “February 2022 is his goal.” The terms are complicated. They depend on my sensations, but these operations usually involve about six or eight weeks of recovery “.

Asked by Raúl de Tomás, the midfielder indicated that “for us he is a very important player, for the club he bet a lot, and is giving a very high performance. We are very happy to have him. “

The versatile footballer also took stock of 2021 with “many ups and downs.” “We started well in Second Division but there were many difficult moments, in Miranda it seemed all black but we were able to win the competition. And in Primera the start has been better but positive & rdquor ;.

Regarding the controversial match against Valencia at Mestalla on New Year’s Eve, the captain assured that “We preferred to play on the 31st than on the 2nd. If you play a match on day 2, on day 1 you have to train. Instead, playing on the 31st you can have dinner and spend the night with the family “.

Then, it will be time to visit El Toralín, a field that you already know. “Last year we won at home and away against this rival, but they have improved a lot and they are going to make things very difficult for us. However, we are a First team and we have to go to win. “