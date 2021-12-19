Click HERE for Photos courtesy of Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

MINNEAPOLIS – WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell, Jr. redisplayed his talents with another major knockout in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis and stopped Alantez Fox in the fourth round of the PBC Boxing Night main event. on FOX and FOX Deportes from The Armory in Minneapolis this Saturday night.

Cuban Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) was a prolific amateur and made Minneapolis his second home since turning pro in 2019. This is how he scored his second consecutive knockout at “home” against his audience after what was his destruction of Mario Cazarez in the first round of their fight in June of this year on FOX.

“I love fighting in Minnesota,” Morrell said. “Fighting in front of people who support me always motivates me a lot.”

Morell once again increased the difficulty level of his opponent on duty this Saturday against a longtime veteran like Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs), and he passed that test with outstanding marks. Morrell and Fox fought a close fight in the opening rounds as Fox looked to tie up an offensive Morrell.

Fox was having success evading the straight left foot of a southpaw like Morrell, who managed to land 46% of his power shots during the fight, according to CompuBox.

“I just listened to the instructions my team gave me,” Morrell said. “We were just trying to emulate what we did in the gym and I let go of my hands. Fox didn’t have the power to keep me at a distance, and I took advantage of it. I felt comfortable in the ring and that made things easier for me ”.

Morrell landed a left-handed uppercut during the fourth round that sent Fox to the canvas. Thus, the Cuban continued to insist and sought Fox around the ring with power shots that eventually caused the Fox corner to throw in the towel after 2:06 minutes in that round.

“I thought I won the first round, and I knew he would come out to be aggressive in the second,” Fox said. “So I was trying to move and make things difficult for him. We were hugging and then he gave me the blow that made me dizzy. It made me angry that they stopped the fight, but I know my team only wants the best for me. “

Morrell already has his sights set on the elite 168-pound boxers.

“I respect everyone in the super middle division, I want to face them all,” Morrell said. “I have my belt with me right now, and now it’s up to them to rise to the challenge.”

In the main co-event, rising lightweight Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) dominated Austin Dulay (14-3, 10 KOs) and stopped him in the fourth round.

Valenzuela took control of the fight from the start and dropped his opponent for the first time in the first round with a great combination culminated by a left hook that sent Dulay to the canvas. Valenzuela sent his rival to the canvas two more times in that same set, first with another left hook and then with a right hook to the head.

“The strategy was to use my jab, hit it to the body and then finish it on the head,” explained Valenzuela. “I just stayed patient, I took his punches and landed a good one. I was surprised that he fell right away, but he had a lot of heart. “

Dulay was able to resist throwing left foot shots that connected from time to time, but did not intimidate his opponent. Valenzuela knocked him down again in the second round with another combination leading the way, but Dulay got back up.

Dulay absorbed even more damage in the third inning and the referee stopped the contest between rounds at the suggestion of the doctor in the corner. Officially, the fight was stopped after two seconds in the fourth round.

“I was surprised that they detained me,” Dulay said. “I was coming back and hurting him with some punches like the left foot at the end of the third round. Then they didn’t even give me the opportunity to fight ”.

“It didn’t surprise me that they stopped the fight,” Valenzuela replied. “It was a matter of time before I seriously hurt him. I showed everyone that I am a solid boxer and that I came to stay. I am the future of this sport ”.

The inaugural fight on FOX saw undefeated super lightweight contender Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) win at half machine by unanimous decision against VeShawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) after 10 rounds.

Puello controlled the action with exceptional precision, beating Owens 39% to 16% on connected hits. Owens, for his part, was looking to confuse his opponent with his movements, something that did not prevent Puello from having a 171-68 advantage in punches thrown.

“The strategy was to stay smart,” Puello said. “I knew I had to move and execute my plan of attack. I could see that he was capable of fighting as equals and that’s how I stood before him ”.

Owens’ movement nearly got him into trouble early as he was hit with an accidental elbow that cut his right eye in the second round, but he persevered and endured Púello’s constant onslaught.

“I was never able to get into a rhythm,” Owens said. “I don’t know why, but I didn’t have my ideal timing. I hit it good a couple of times, but couldn’t take advantage of it. He was more precise than I expected, but he was neither too fast nor too powerful. I take my hat off to him, he fought better ”.

The judges ‘scorecards after 10 rounds were 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92, all in favor of Puello, who was on the road in Owens’ native Minnesota.

“I’m ready for all the 140-pound besties,” exclaimed Puello. “I’ll take things fight by fight, but they all know that I’ll be ready for anyone.”

The FOX broadcast was preceded by PBC’s Boxing Night on FS1, which was headlined by undefeated super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) defeating Malik Hawkins (18-2, 11 KOs). ) by unanimous decision after eight rounds. The judges’ cards ruled scores of 100-90, 97-93, and 96-94.

“My strategy was to get over it tactically and make things easier,” Hitchins said. “I knew he was strong, but I hurt him during the fight and I knew he was too slow to tactically outmaneuver me. I knew his new coaches were going to train him to try to corner me. “

The FS1 televised action also featured two undefeated light heavyweights Suray Mahmutovic (3-0-1, 3 KOs) and Chino Hill (6-0-, 5 KOs) in an intense fight that culminated in a draw. by majority decision after four rounds, as one judge had a score of 39-38 in favor of Mahmutovic, but the other two saw it as 38-38. Additionally, undefeated super featherweight Héctor Luis García (14-0, 10 KOs) overcame kissing the canvas in the first round to defeat Isaac Avelar (16-4, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision with identical scores of 78- 73 after eight episodes.

# # #

On Morrell vs. Fox

Morrell vs. Fox saw Cuban sensation and undefeated WBA Super Middleweight World Champion David Morrell Jr. defend his title at his second home in Minnesota taking on 168-pound division contender Alantez Fox in the main event of Boxing Night in PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday, December 18 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The broadcast began at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and also featured exciting undefeated prospect José Valenzuela going head-to-head with lightweight contender Austin Dulay as part of the 10-round co-main event, and undefeated superweight contender. lightweight Alberto Puello versus Minneapolis native VeShawn Owens in a 10-round attraction.

The event was promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing.

Audiences can also tune in to streaming PBC shows through the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or by going to FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available via satellite radio on channel 83 and the SiriusXM app.

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and and www.foxdeportes.com, follow us by Twitter at @PremierBoxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes, @TGBPromotions @WarriorsBoxingProm, yy @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook by entering www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports & www.facebook.com/foxdeportes.