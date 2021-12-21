12/21/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

The young player of Golf Barcelona, David Puig, currently studying at Arizona State University, was awarded by the Catalan Association of Golf Player Journalists (ACPJG) as Player of the Year 2021 after his great season.

Puig, in his second year of college at Arizona State – the same where the current world number one, Jon Rahm, was trained – has taken a quality leap in his game and achieved important victories in the first NCAA Division, showing that You have a great future when you decide to make the leap to professional.

Puig premiered his record winning the Southwestern Invitational (California) and a week later it was imposed andn The Amer Ari Invitational, in Hawaii.

Champion of Spain U18

Before his jump to the United States, in 2018 was the winner ofl Spain Championship Y of Spain International, both in the Under 18 category. At the end of 2020 he had the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Palmer Cup and to contribute their grain of sand in the triumph of the Rest of the World team.

The young player, who is recovering from a wrist injury, He hopes to start 2022 in the same way as the previous year, achieving prestigious victories with his universityd.

Puig received the Terramar Golf award from the vice president of the Catalan Golf Federation (FCGolf), Alejandro Andreu, and the president of the ACPJG, Jordi Casoliva.

Extensive list of laureates

Puig is added to the list of winners of this award as at the time They were Catalan professionals of the stature of Pablo Larrazábal, Carlos Pigem, Adri Arnaus and Elia Folch.

A large number of partners They played the final tournament of the season on the Sitges route that concluded with the Christmas meal and the awards ceremony to the winners of the different competitions played throughout 2021.