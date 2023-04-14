David Wise breaks networks by playing Donkey Kong songs in a store in Chile

David Wise is in Chile to appear at the gamers city 2023, this weekend. The legendary British video game music composer had a viral moment recently, playing Donkey Kong themes on a store piano.

as told david doak, designer who worked with Rare, wise visited the Audio Música store to buy an FX pedal adapter: “I mentioned to the store staff that the composer from Donkey Kong Country was on site and one of the guys started playing Aquatic Ambience on the piano.”

“Dave joined him in a duet,” Doak concluded, showing two images of the moment. The user GentleGamer posted the video. You can see it below.

Born in Leicestershire, England (1967), David Wise learned to play the piano, trumpet and bass in his youth. Rare founders Tim and Chris Stamper hired him as an audio programmer at their company.

Video game music such as Wizards and Warriors and Battletoads were composed by David Wise. However, his most recognized work was with the Donkey Kong Country saga.

He also created the soundtracks for Star Fox Adventures and Viva Piñata: Pocket Paradise.

David Wise, special guest at the great party of video games in Chile

This weekend GamersCity 2023 will be held at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile. The appointment brings together great characters and fans from the world of video games, music and cosplays.

In addition to David Wise, other guests stand out such as Young Cister, Tainy and DeadMau5, Baby Beard, David Hayter, Tommy Tallarico and Akira Yamaoka.

Wise posted an extraordinary photo on his Twitter account before arriving in Chile.

He did so with the following message: “Clearly making up for something here, at our final rehearsal in the UK before leaving for Santiago, Chile, with The Dave Wise Five, to play Movistar Arena for GamersCity with Kev Bayliss and David Doak.” .