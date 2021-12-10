The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis and Frank vogel they say major problem of the Lakers after the disastrous defeat against the Grizzlies in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers once again followed a potential win to build momentum with a disappointing failure. Two nights after their most comprehensive performance of the season, a straightforward and joyous victory over the Boston Celtics, they put on an uninspired performance against a group of Memphis Grizzlies, falling 108-95.

They are back to .500 and sixth in the Western Conference. They have beaten two teams in the top 10 in the West. Anthony Davis said the Lakers should now act like losers if they want to regain their contender status.

The Lakers’ season has been plagued with many problems: injuries, a questionable and renewed roster, constant changes in the lineup, Isaiah Stewart.

However, general inconsistency has been the trademark of his ups and downs campaign so far. Every time Los Angeles seems to consider turning a corner, they take several steps back.

His perimeter shooting (and free throws) has been shaky, Russell Westbrook (nine points, -16 at Memphis) is as unpredictable as any star in NBA history. His defense has only sniffed at elite status for an occasional quarter.

Fittingly, his defeat on Thursday was fueled by two problems that have resurfaced at inopportune times: mediocre effort and carelessness.

After an energetic first quarter in which they executed well but only led by four, the veteran (and supposedly proud) Lakers fatally loosened the screws against the team playing without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. (Los Angeles, by contrast, is the healthiest of the entire season.)

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” said a outspoken Frank Vogel when asked if his group had given up on another winnable game. “I have seen it happen with our group this year. We have to keep our foot on the gas and keep playing… We keep getting disappointed when we think it’s there, we think we’ve had that moment. Our biggest battle, our biggest problem this year is consistency. Once we take a step forward, we backtrack and have a disappointing performance. “

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers by 10 points in the second quarter. The Lakers began coughing up the ball and seemingly losing every ball and rebound 50/50.

“There was too much coincidence in our approach after we got that head start,” added Vogel. “It wasn’t even a huge advantage. We became casual. We started turning the ball over. We stopped bouncing defensively or gangbanged. “

The Lakers delivered 15 offensive rebounds and 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points for the Grizzlies.

“Rotations are always all shapes and sizes, there is never one thing,” said Vogel. “I feel like we couldn’t make the simple play, especially in that second quarter.” He said there were two plays in particular that stood out, but did not specify which one. “You just have to play safe to win a basketball game. And if you’re going to flip it 22 times, you have a great chance of losing that game. We will continue to have disappointing losses as long as we deliver the ball that way. “

As LeBron James lamented, the Lakers seemed to have gotten over their turnover problems, which plagued them during the first weeks of the season.

The Grizzlies had 18 steals !!! – michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 10, 2021

Anthony Davis expressed his frustration with another confused and inexcusable effort.

“In some games we show consistency, in some games we don’t,” AD said. “Tonight we didn’t do it, against Boston we did it. It just has to be something more consistent. That is our biggest problem at the moment is consistency. We come out of certain games and we don’t play like we’re supposed to play and games like Boston, we go out and play really well. We have to be a more consistent team if we really want to compete for a championship. It is a question of mentality “.

LeBron said the “inconsistent lineups” have been “challenging, no doubt,” which could be construed as another veiled shot at his head coach.

Performances like this inevitably raise the temperature in Vogel’s seat. And while you are not immune to guilt, it is not your fault if this prolific group of players, who claim to be driven solely by the chance to win a title (well, except Russ) cannot be trusted to bring their best. .

Forrest Gump’s mom famously said: “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. ” I’m pretty sure Forrest wasn’t referencing the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 when he shared that simile on that bench in Savannah in 1981, although he had a fantastic ability to affect history, but the analogy is spot on.