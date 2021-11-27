11/26/2021 at 18:58 CET

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, after meeting last night that he had tested positive for coronavirus – “a very hard stick”, as he said -, which prevents him from debuting in the Davis Cup with Spain, he is already on vacation much to his regret and closes the year in 32nd place in the world rankings having climbed nothing less than 109 positions and won the ATP 250 of Umag, in Croatia; and the Next Gen ATP Finals, in the Italian city of Milan.

Alcaraz, whose vacancy has been filled by the Valencian Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, called at the last minute by Sergi Bruguera, captain of the Spanish team, for the confrontations against Ecuador of this Friday and in front of Russia Sunday, he has indicated through his social networks his annoyance, albeit with perspective, for not playing a tournament that “made him so excited”: “I am sad about the way I miss such an important and super special tournament for me as the Davis Cup.“wrote the 18-year-old.

The Murcian tennis player was going to close a great year for him defending Spain in Madrid but the covid-19 has prevented it. El Palmar’s had already been international at lower levels years ago. In fact, in 2018, At just 15 years old, he was proclaimed junior Davis Cup champion with the Spanish under-16 team, by winning the final against France 2-1 in Budapest. Alcaraz, who arrived at that event as a cadet European champion, formed a team with the man from Cádiz Pablo Llamas and the Valladolid Mario Gonzalez.

Now he was going to get the opportunity to debut with the absolute, but the contagion has made him have to wait for a new occasion to do so, something that he regretted: “I was very excited to represent my country in Madrid, in front of my people, but sometimes things don’t happen the way you want and you have to overcome. It is a very hard stick but we will have to get up in the face of this situation and come out strengthened “, he has expressed while saying that he is”in good health and with very mild symptoms“.

pic.twitter.com/CtBd54DIw9 – Carlos Alcaraz (@ alcarazcarlos03) November 25, 2021

To the ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero has only needed to be international with Spain for the matriculation of honor in his first full season as a professional on the circuit and that he concludes occupying 32nd place in the ATP rankings with 1,612 points and a record of 32 victories and 17 defeats when he started it in 141. In 2020 it had been planted in the 490, while 2019 started being in the position 1,491.