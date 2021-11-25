11/24/2021 at 7:50 PM CET

The number one in the world in the ATP ranking, Novak Djokovic, lead the Serbian team that is going to play the Davis Cup Finals 2021 with the intention of achieving the triumph that two years ago eluded him in Madrid, when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Russia. The Serbian picture, which complete Nikola Cacic, Miomir kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic and Filip Krajinovic, and that is captained by Viktor Troiki, is located in Innsbruck, where will play the group stage against Austria and Germany.

“It’s great to be back with the team and again for the Davis Cup. The last memory we had was sad. We were all confident and looking forward to reaching the final two years ago. But now we are very motivated to take advantage of this opportunity. We are together once more. We are good friends off the court. There is great chemistry in the team and that is one of the important things for success “, Djokovic recounted in a telematic press conference.

“I have been the last to join the group. The ambient is very good. We hope for the best. The format is different this year. Three venues with two groups each. The Davis Cup should be an experience that more people will enjoy, which is why I am in favor of this year’s format and that there are more countries that can enjoy it. We want to play the best tennis for our country and also for our rival, “said Djokovic, who joined his team after being eliminated by the German. Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals disputed last week in Turin.

The growth of infections in Austria has caused a new confinement of the population, so that the parties of groups C and F they will be played behind closed doors. “ANDIt’s a shame that it has to be played behind closed doors“said the number one in the world. In the Davis Cup, Djokovic will not coincide with Alexander Zverev and neither with Dominik Thiem, casualties in Germany and Austria, respectively. “I’m sure both teams would like to have their best players but they are still strong teams, especially Germany with Jean Lennard Struff and Dominik Koepfer. They are very dangerous players on different surfaces and we do not underestimate the teams because their best player is missing, “he warned.

“We come with the best possible team. We try to compete and we don’t care about the other teams. We try to adapt as best as possible. Madrid is still far away and there is not much room for mistakes. Even if you lose a match you can qualify. Austria will be different without an audience than with an audience. Although the large Serbian community in Austria would also be important and make a difference for us. It won’t be the first time we’ve played without an audience. We have experienced this often in the last year and we are going to adapt, “he analyzed. Djokovic, that regretted the lack of environment.

“We are sad that there are no people, Sure. Regardless of whether we do not play at home, fans are an integral part of our game. The energy they give us, the drive, the passion. Especially in the Davis Cup, where more encouragement is allowed and the atmosphere is more vibrant and noisy, “he said. Djokovic will debut, presumably, against Dennis Novak, Austria’s first player without Thiem: “Regardless of the classification of the rival I prepare for the game like anyone else. I believe that I never played Dennis Novak so I have to do my background work, go out there and start strong to achieve victory for Serbia, “noted the Serbian number one.

“The format with only two singles and one doubles may be better for the theoretically weaker teams, which do not have great players. Anything is possible on the court. The ranking usually favors players like me, with more experience throughout the entire season. year. But it does not have a relevant role in this tournament. You can go out and play the best tennis of your life. Players who are at 100 or 150 can do the best tennis of their life, “he ventured. For its part, Filip Krajinovic, another member of the Serbian team, indicated that he is expectant at the start of the tournament: “I feel very good. I have had good feelings in training. I think we are ready to play. We are expectant“.