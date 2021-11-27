11/27/2021 at 8:59 PM CET

Ecuador’s number one team Emilio Gomez, He acknowledged having felt frustrated in the clash against the number two in the world, Russian Daniil Medvedev, who could only do two games, although he was left with all the positive lived in the Davis Cup Finals.

“On Friday I experienced something that I had never experienced in a stadium. Today what happened to me happened to me Carreno in Indian Wells. What I felt today I never felt. I really felt miserable for a few minutes into the game, in the first set. What happened on Friday, I could hardly sleep. Two matches like that is pretty tough. The truth is that Friday’s game was incredible. Medvedev He told me on the network that I accused the effort on Friday and that it could have been better, “he acknowledged Gomez.

“I played with the world number two after a tough battle on Friday. We are not used to this. It is a lesson for our team. We have played against two powerhouses. We have a very good doubles. I don’t know what they are going to do with the Cup. Davis because so many things are said and there are so many formats that I don’t know. Reaching these instances is great for Ecuador, “said Ecuador’s number one.

Emilio Gomez He stressed that a lot is needed to deal with players like Medvedev.

“To beat these types of players you need a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. I have to improve things. I felt that going to the limit was not enough. There are many things. The effort to try to do better cannot be denied but to beat him you have to play at a really, very high level, “he said. Gomez who is already thinking about next year to try to fit into the top hundred in the world.

“It has been the year that I have traveled the most and that I have played more weeks. I have to play fewer weeks and prepare them better. I did very long tours that are no longer done,” assumed the Ecuadorian. “If we did not have that union that we have, we would not have arrived here but two rounds back. That is our strength, the union. We found a group that nobody wanted. players. But I would not have lived this week and with that I also stay “, he concluded Emilio Gomez.