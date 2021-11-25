11/24/2021 at 21:37 CET

Tickets are already on sale to witness live the Davis Cup 2021, which will be played from November 24 to December 5. Madrid is, along with Turin and Innsbruck, one of the three tournament venues. To check the price and availability of the tickets, just visit the official website of the tournament.

The price of the tickets depends on two factors: the category (4 in total) and the session (group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). There are also special prices for children between 6 and 8 and between 9 and 12 years old. They can be consulted in detail at this link.

In the group stage, the price of general tickets ranges between 25 and 80 euros. Premium tickets are worth 350 euros, while for children between 6 and 8 years old they cost 10 euros, and between 9 and 12 years old they cost 15 euros.

In the quarterfinals, general tickets are worth between 40 and 95 euros. Premium tickets cost 400 euros, while for children between 6 and 8 years old they cost 15 euros, and between 9 and 12 years old they cost 20 euros.

In the semifinals, the price of general tickets ranges between 50 and 120 euros. Premium tickets cost 450 euros, while for children between 6 and 8 years old they cost 20 euros, and between 9 and 12 years old they cost 25 euros.

In the final, the price of general tickets ranges between 60 and 150 euros. Premium tickets cost 500 euros, while for children between 6 and 8 years old they cost 25 euros, and between 9 and 12 years old they cost

The official Davis Cup page is not the only place where you can find tickets to attend the tournamentThere are also other official points of sale: catches.com, tickets.com, feverup.com, marcaentradas.com, taquilla.com, tickitto.com, ticketmaster.com, bstadium.com, viajeselcorteingles.com, divertisenvivo.com and dukerstravel .com.

For more information about tickets, the organization makes the email available to those interested: ticketing@kosmostennis.com.