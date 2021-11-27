11/27/2021 at 22:05 CET

The number two in the world, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who overwhelmed the Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez in his debut in the Davis Cup Finals, acknowledged that he noticed his tired rival and highlighted the slowness of the competition tracks.

“I found the court very slow and it’s weird because in training I didn’t feel it that way. The game is always different from training. But I noticed it slow. The balls were as slow“noted the Russian number one.

Medvedev He only gave up two games to the Ecuadorian. But the Russian acknowledged that his adversary accused the effort on Friday against Pablo Carreño in the tie against Spain.

“I’m happy with my level of play. I didn’t make too many mistakes. It was a solid match. I think Emilio Gómez was quite tired since Friday against Carreño. When you’re playing a lot of ATP tournaments you get used to games that end around midnight. When It happened to me the next day, you’re exhausted. I think that’s what happened to him. He finished late and played an incredible game, “Medvedev analyzed.

“I managed to keep him under control but I was tired, out of gas. I am happy with my level of play because Davis Cup is often a sensation. Lower ranked players play incredible tennis and I was ready for that. I am happy to contribute a point to my team “, stressed the Russian delighted with the atmosphere.

“It was great because there were a lot of people. We are playing in Madrid and we face Ecuador and you never know what you are going to expect. I am happy that people were with us it is always nice. Sunday will be full and with people against it, in favor of Spain. I have lived it many times lately so I will be prepared. But the important thing is to win and get the points, “said Medvedev.

