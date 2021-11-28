11/27/2021

Daniil Medvedev sentenced Russia’s victory against Ecuador on the fast track, with a resounding score against Emilio Gomez (6-0 and 6-2), unraveled from start to finish by the number two in the world.

The world number two reaffirmed the aspirations of the team of Shamil Tarpischev, the top favorite to win the trophy, after resolving the duel in 58 minutes.

Medvedev He gave no option to his rival, son of the former Roland Garros champion Andres Gomez, which had against the ropes Pablo Carreño on Friday. Nothing to do with the duel against the Spanish face to face with Medvedev.

The first set was seen and not seen. The Russian was forceful. With the serve and the rest. Emilio Gomez He did not know how to contain the gale. The winner of the United States Open, Marseille, Mallorca and Toronto took his foot off the gas and the Ecuadorian breathed, got the first games and made up the defeat.

The victory of Medvedev attached to the previous of Andrey rublev front Roberto Quiroz They ensure the first victory in this edition of the Davis Cup in Russia and also the elimination of Ecuador, which already has two defeats after the one conceded on Friday against Spain.

The doubles also fell from the Russian side. Andrey rublev and Aslan karatsev they were imposed on Gonzalo escobar and Diego Hidalgo (6-4, 4-6 and 6-4) to round off Russia’s triumph 3-0 and Ecuador’s elimination from the Davis Cup Finals.

Rublev and Karatsev It took two hours and a minute to seal the victory against a fighting duet that already pushed Spain to the limit on Friday.