11/29/2021 at 00:56 CET

Cristina Moreno

With both teams with quarterfinal options, Spain and Russia were at stake in their series for the leadership of Group A and remain alive in these Finals. It was all or nothing and the result would also affect the future of the Serbia of Djokovic in this Davis Cup. Feliciano was imposed on Rublev (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4), Carreno he gave in to Medvedev (2-6, 6-7) and the doubles, on which all the pressure fell, fell from the Russian side. Karatsev and Rublev prevailed Feliciano and Granollers (6-4, 2-6, 4-6). Victory in the series, go to the quarters and Spain out of the quarters.

As in the match against Ecuador, Feliciano lopez, the secret weapon is Sergi Bruguera, returned to take the reins of the team in the first game of the day. One that started later than expected for the duration of the other Madrid tie between Canada and Kazakhstan. That did not distract the veteran tennis player from Toledo who was facing a tough test. Nothing more and nothing less than Andrey rublev, number five in the ranking.

The Russian, who already suffered before Roberto Quiroz On Saturday, he did not want problems and solved the first set (2-6) on the fast track. It seemed that Feli was on the canvas but he threw experience to turn the game around. Superb in the net and beginning to connect with his service, he neutralized the Muscovite’s game to score the second set (6-3). In the third, he signed the break in the first opportunity he had. That was the way to victory, and Feliciano did not miss that he closed in champion mode, with an ace (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4). Hug with Bruguera and mass bath before a Magic Box that stood before the real Davis man from Spain.

The next shift was for Pablo Carreño, the first Spanish racket, before number two in the ranking, Daniil Medvedev. The Russian came out like a cyclone, just as he did in his duel against Emilio Gomez, and certified two breaks to get the set back on track (2-6). In the second, the best version of the Asturian came out. An early break and two good serves encouraged his game. He appealed to the epic, lifted a match ball, signed a break, took the sleeve to the tie-break but it was not enough (2-6, 6-7).

The doubles was going to decide the tie. Feli and Marcel granollers in view of Karatsev and Rublev. Although the Russian duo started out strong, the doubles experience of Granollers and the seniority of Feli they calmed the spirits and ended up taking the first set (6-4).

But the battle was not going to be easy and the Russian duo added the second (2-6), qualified for the quarterfinals -at least as the best second- and left everything in the air for Spain in the last and final. Bad news for Feliciano which began to show the wear and tear of the first game of the day. And the set could not be more matched. Just a break. What is necessary to close the match and certify the ticket to the quarterfinals as the first in the group, and incidentally, that of Serbia as the best second.