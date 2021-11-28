11/28/2021

On at 13:05 CET

The Davis Cup finals 2021 have gathered the 18 best countries from the world of tennis and we detail the entire calendar and the matches that are played in Madrid, Insbruck and Turin.

Spain debuted last Friday, November 26 against Ecuador and will face today the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, If you don’t want to miss a game, discover the full schedule and where you can see the different matches.

DAVIS CUP CALENDAR 2021

GROUP STAGE

Spain – Russia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Canada – Kazakhstan: 10:00 am (CET)

United Kingdom – Czech Republic: 10:00 am (CET)

Croatia – Hungary: 10:00 am (CET)

United States – Colombia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

QUARTER FINALS

Monday, November 29: Winner group D vs E at 4:00 p.m. (CET) Tuesday, November 30: Winners group C vs F at 4:00 p.m. (CET) Wednesday, December 1: Winner group B vs best second a at 4:00 p.m. (CET) Thursday, December 2: Group A winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. (CET)

SEMIFINAL

Friday December 3: Semifinal 1 4:00 p.m. (CET) Saturday December 4: Semifinal 2 1:00 p.m. (CET) FINAL Sunday December 5: Final 4:00 p.m. (CET)

WHERE TO FOLLOW THE DAVIS CUP 2021?

The Davis Cup 2021 it can be enjoyed in its entirety on television through #Let’s go and Movistar Sports of Movistar Plus.

In addition, you can follow the narration live and online on the website of SPORT. You will also be able to read the chronicles of the matches, the summary of the day and see the best images of the competition.