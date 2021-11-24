11/24/2021

On at 22:30 CET

The Davis Cup finals 2021 gather the 18 best countries from the world of tennis and will make them participate in a high tension championship that will be held in Madrid, Insbruck and Turin.

Spain will debut on Friday, November 26 against Ecuador at 4:00 p.m. (CET). Nevertheless, If you don’t want to miss a game, discover the full schedule and where you can see the different matches.

DAVIS CUP CALENDAR 2021

GROUP STAGE

Canada – Sweden: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

France – Czech Republic: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Croatia – Australia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Spain – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

United States – Italy: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Serbia – Austria: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Russia – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Kazakhstan – Sweden: 10:00 am (CET)

France – United Kingdom: 10:00 am (CET)

Australia – Hungary: 10:00 a.m. (CET)

Italy – Colombia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Serbia – Germany: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Spain – Russia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Canada – Kazakhstan: 10:00 am (CET)

United Kingdom – Czech Republic: 10:00 am (CET)

Croatia – Hungary: 10:00 am (CET)

United States – Colombia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

QUARTER FINALS

Monday, November 29: Group D vs E winner at 4:00 p.m. (CET)Tuesday, November 30: Group C vs F winners at 4:00 p.m. (CET)Wednesday, December 1: Group B winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. (CET)Thursday, December 2: Group A winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. (CET) SEMIFINAL

Friday, December 3: Semifinal 1 4:00 p.m. (CET)Saturday December 4: Semifinal 2 13:00 (CET) FINAL

Sunday, December 5: Final 4:00 p.m.

WHERE TO FOLLOW THE DAVIS CUP 2021?

The Davis cup 2021 it can be enjoyed in its entirety on television through #Let’s go and Movistar Sports of Movistar Plus. Likewise, you can follow the matches of Spain with Live narration through the SPORT website. You will also have on our website the summaries, chronicles and statements of the protagonists.