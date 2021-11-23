11/23/2021
On at 17:04 CET
The Davis Cup will bring together 18 best countries from the world of tennis and will make them participate in a high tension championship that will be held in Madrid, Insbruck and Turin. Spain will play its first game on Friday, November 26 against Ecuador at 16:00 hours. Nevertheless, If you don’t want to miss a game, discover the full schedule and where you can see the different matches.
COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE DAVIS CUP 2021
GROUP STAGE
Canada – Sweden: 4:00 p.m.
France – Czech Republic: 4:00 p.m.
Croatia – Australia: 4:00 p.m.
Spain – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States – Italy: 4:00 p.m.
Serbia – Austria: 4:00 p.m.
Russia – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
Kazakhstan – Sweden: 10: 00h
France – United Kingdom: 10: 00h
Australia – Hungary: 10:00 a.m.
Italy – Colombia: 16: 00h
Serbia – Germany: 4:00 p.m.
Spain – Russia: 4:00 p.m.
Canada – Kazakhstan: 10: 00h
United Kingdom – Czech Republic: 10:00 a.m.
Croatia – Hungary: 10:00 a.m.
United States – Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
QUARTER FINALS
Monday, November 29: Group D vs E winner at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30: Group C vs F winners at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1: Group B winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2: Group A winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. SEMIFINAL
Friday, December 3: Semifinal 1 16:00Saturday December 4: Semifinal 2 13: 00FINAL
Sunday, December 5: Final 4:00 p.m.
WHERE TO FOLLOW THE DAVIS CUP 2021?
The Davis Cup 2021 It can be followed exclusively through #Vamos, one of the Movistar + channels. Likewise, you can follow the matches of Spain with live narration through SPORT.es