The list of the Spanish ‘Armada’ for the Davis Cup 2021 finals has already been defined. Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, Marcel granollers and Feliciano lopez have been the five chosen by Sergi Bruguera for the final phase of the maximum competition by countries, which this year will be played in three different venues between November 25 and December 5.

Spain will play the entire group stage at the Madrid Arena (the other two venues are in the cities of Turin and Innsbruck) and its debut is scheduled for Friday, November 26 against the combined Ecuador (4:00 p.m., CET).

The second series will arrive on Sunday 28 against the national team Russia (not before 4:00 p.m. CET), the other great candidate from group A to be in the quarterfinals with ‘swords’ like Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev.

This is the list of our representatives in the David Cup:

THE FORMAT

In total there will be six groups of three participants and, only, the first of each of them will have a guaranteed place in rooms. Those six will be joined by the two best seconds to complete the final frame.

In case of accessing the final phase, Bruguera’s would also play the quarterfinals in Madrid. The semifinals and the final, from November 3 to 5, will also take place in the Spanish capital.