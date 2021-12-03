12/03/2021 at 23:03 CET

Croatia will return to play a Davis Cup final next Sunday, three years after their last title, after scoring 2-1 in their semifinal against Serbia from Novak Djokovic, who failed to replicate his superiority in the individual match in the decisive doubles clash.

Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic, the best doubles couple in the world, defeated Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic at the final point by 7-5 and 6-1. The automatisms of the Croats were easily imposed on the forced rapport of the Serbs, the third pair with which Captain Viktor Troicki tested in these 2021 finals. He left Nikola Cacic out for the first time and the change did not bear the fruit he expected.

The Serbs will leave Madrid without options to fight for their second salad bowl, after the one won in 2010, while Croatia will opt for the third, that would accompany those of 2005 and 2018 in their showcases. In 2019 he was out in the group stage.

Borna Gojo, 279th player in the world, He opened the tie with a golden triumph over Dusan Lajovic (33) by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2. It was a poor quality game, with numerous errors on the part of both, although Gojo was growing before the streaky game of his rival, with whom he had never played before.

Novak Djokovic, leader of the ATP classification, did not have a shock in his match against Marin Cilic (30), whom he had already beaten 17 times and today he added one more victory by 6-4 and 6-2. As soon as this crash is over, Troicki announced the change in the doubles formation announced in the beginning, with the entry of Krajinovic by Cacic.

But Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic offered the Serbs no loophole. Although in the first set they had to insist until they snatched the service from Krajinovic, in the second they offered an exhibition. Pavic, on serve and at the net, and Metkic, with his deployment throughout the court, did not give up a break point until 5-1, which they immediately canceled.

It is the first time that Croatia has beaten Serbia in Davis Cup, in three meetings. For Croatia it will be the fourth final. In the previous ones he obtained two victories, in 2005 against Slovakia and in 2018 against France, and one defeat, in 2016 against Argentina.