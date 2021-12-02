12/01/2021

On at 23:59 CET

As happened between Germany and Great Britain on Tuesday, the tie between Serbia’s number one Novak Djokovic and the tournament’s surprise Kazakhstan was decided in the doubles match. Mikhail Kukushkin overtook his own, Djokovic equalized the series and then returned to the track to seal the doubles with Nikola Kacic.

Kazakhstan was not willing to end its career in this Davis Cup so soon and the tie could not have started better. Kukushkin He prevailed in the first match of the day at Miomir kecmanovic (7-6, 4-6, 7-6) in an agonizing duel of almost three and a half hours.

The Serbian captain’s bet Viktor Troicki, debutant in the tournament as himself Kecmanovic, surprised and more when his pupil began with a break that later consolidated with his serve, supported by a blind confidence in his right. But Kecmanovic was applied, forced the tiebreaker and took the first set. The Serbian had not said the last word and supported by a good service made his rival work who ended up paying for the effort. Tired and disoriented, Kukushkin arrived at third but then, he appealed to the epic, raised up to four match balls and ended up melted, lying on the track.

Novak Djokovic then came into play, forced to win his game to continue with options. He was the leader, number one and easily surpassed Alexander Bublik (3-6, 4-6).

Bublik, number 36 in the ranking, could barely enter the game after the first transfer of his serve (3-1) before the efficiency of his rival, who shortened the points, avoided exchanges and subjected him to a constant bombardment. The initial set was decided in a heartbeat.

Had Bublik two occasions to break serve as soon as the second set began, which he wasted.

The Serbian did not allow his rival to have illusions and. After 4-3 he signed a blank game with his serve, he enjoyed the rest of his first match ball and the second, with his service, he threw the curtain after an hour and a quarter of the game.

Own Djokovic returned to the track to play the final match, pairing with Nicola kacic. In front they had Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov who presented battle, rallied a set against but ended up succumbing (6-2, 2-6 and 6-3).

Last ticket

Tomorrow Russia and Sweden will seek the last place in the semifinal game. Medvedev and company will play it against a Swedish team that is good at this tournament. The two have met up to seven times before, with a record of five wins to two in favor of Sweden. Of course, the last precedent, in 2016, the Russian team won by a resounding 5-0.