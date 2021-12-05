12/05/2021 at 18:33 CET

Andrey rublev put Russia within one point of their third Davis Cup title by defeating the Croatian in the first point of the Madrid final Borna gojo by 6-4 and 7-6 (5).

Gojo, 279 in the world and unbeaten until today in the final phase of 2021, he succumbed despite his effective service against the fifth player in the ranking. Now the number one of the respective teams, Daniil Medevdev and Marin cilicThey will play the second individual match, which will be final if the Russian wins.

In another case, the title will be decided in the doubles, which will be played by two undefeated couples in the 2021 finals: Aslan karatsev and Andrey rublev against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, number one in the world.

Fully effective with his first serve, the Russian, fifth in the ATP standings, opted for quick points and cross shots to go to Gojo (279), which barely managed to come into play.

More sober in his gestures than in previous qualifiers, Rublev he finally brought out his fist after achieving his first break, 4-3. He did not give a single break point to his rival and scored the opening set in 34 minutes.

With 1-1, Gojo he neutralized with his cannon shots to serve three breaking balls. Saving that situation gave him encouragement to stay in the game. Although he never had the option of taking the lead, he held on until 6-6.

The match was little more than a succession of great serves and the tiebreaker game offered some variation. Gojo started with a double fault and Rublev alternated master remnants with off-line shipments. A right hand to the corner from the Russian and a long delivery from the Croatian decided the set and the point.

Rublev and Gojo had a single previous confrontation, also in Madrid and in the Davis Cup in the 2019 finals, with the victory of Rublev by 6-3 and 6-3.

For the second individual match the statistics speak in favor of the Russian victory. Medvedev, second in the world ranking, has beaten Cilic (30) their two previous games, in 2019 in Washington and in 2021 at Wimbledon.

For both teams a victory would mean the third salad bowl. Croatia won the titles of 2005 and 2018, Russia those of 2004 and 2006. .

nam / jl